Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting: Bond set at $50K for father of alleged gunman
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Bond was set for the father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park this year. Robert Crimo Jr. appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge set his bond at $50,000. His lawyer told the judge...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
regionnewssource.org
Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
2 charged in shooting death of Illinois man, 77, who allegedly invited woman to home
FOX LAKE, Ill. — Two Illinois residents are accused in the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man who was meeting a woman to exchange money for sex, police said. Roy Hoffman, of Fox Lake, was found dead Monday at his apartment at about 9:30 p.m. CST, WLS-TV reported. He was identified by the Lake County coroner, according to the television station.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
fox32chicago.com
2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
cwbchicago.com
Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
Judge allows key evidence to be used at trial against 2 DCFS employees charged following AJ Freund’s murder
A judge has allowed prosecutors to admit new evidence against the two DCFS workers who were charged with the mishandling of AJ Freund abuse investigations before the Crystal Lake boy was killed. Carlos J. Acosta, 56, of Woodstock, and Andrew R. Polovin, 50, of Island Lake, were both charged in September 2020 with two counts […]
Woman charged in 2020 murder of Harvey mother
A woman has been charged in the 2020 murder of a mother in south suburban Harvey, police said Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man
An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron
A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
