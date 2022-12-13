ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
CALUMET CITY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
RACINE, WI
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery

CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge allows key evidence to be used at trial against 2 DCFS employees charged following AJ Freund’s murder

A judge has allowed prosecutors to admit new evidence against the two DCFS workers who were charged with the mishandling of AJ Freund abuse investigations before the Crystal Lake boy was killed. Carlos J. Acosta, 56, of Woodstock, and Andrew R. Polovin, 50, of Island Lake, were both charged in September 2020 with two counts […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man

An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
ELGIN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron

A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
HEBRON, IL

