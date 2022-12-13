SCM (25m) Kensey McMahon swam in the early heats of the women’s 1500 and made the most of her opportunity. While it normally takes her at least a few hundred meters to get into her race rhythm, the Alabama distance stud said in this race, she found it within the first 100 and rolled from there. Her morning swim of 15:49.15 netted her bronze.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO