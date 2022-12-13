Read full article on original website
Lani Pallister Completes Distance Sweep With 1500 Oceanic Record – 15:21.43
SCM (25m) Australia’s Lani Pallister completed her distance sweep with a dominating performance in the 1500. Pallister touched the wall at 15:21.43, marking a new personal best time and a new Oceanic record. Pallister finished over 25 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miyu Namba, nearly lapping her in the process....
Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut
SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
Australian and Japanese Men Smash Continental 200 Medley Relay Records By Wide Margins
SCM (25m) The Australian men continued to lay waste to the national and continental books Saturday night, as they knocked over two seconds off of the existing Oceanian Record in the 200 medley relay. Heading into today, the existing record was a 1:33.06 set back in 2018. But that record...
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
Jordan Crooks After Historic 50 Free Win: “It Means A Lot to See This Come to Light”
SCM (25m) In the same session that Daiya Seto made history for becoming the first swimmer to six-peat at Worlds, Jordan Crooks also wrote his name into the history books by giving the Cayman Islands their first-ever World Championship medal with his win in the men’s 50 freestyle. He...
Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
18-Year-Old Pan Zhanle Crushes Asian Record With 45.77 Swim In 100 Free Final
SCM (25m) Chinese sprinter Pan Zhanle obliterated the Asian Record in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Thursday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, tying for sixth place in a time of 45.77. Pan’s time makes him the first Asian swimmer to dip under...
Watch: Bert le Clos Erupts as ‘Chad 2.0’ Surges to 200 Fly Win at Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Bert le Clos first stole the show during a post-race interview at the London 2012 Olympics after his son, Chad, stunned Michael Phelps to win gold in the 200 butterfly. A decade later, Bert is still Chad’s No. 1 supporter as he cheered him on to 200 fly victory at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 4 Scoring Update
SCM (25m) In this post you’ll find results from the fourth day of the SwimSwam Pick’em contest for the 202 SC World Champs in Melbourne. Day 4 featured eight finals, here are the winners:. Mixed 4×50 free relay: France – 1:27.33. Women’s 200 breast: Kate Douglass...
Laon Kim Breaks 2 Canadian Age Records to Open 2022 Ontario Junior International (OJI)
14-year old British Columbian Laon Kim (above) broke two more Canadian Age Records on day 1 of the 2022 Ontario Junior International. Archive photo via Swimming Canada/Scott Grant. 2022 Ontario Junior International (OJI) December 16-18, 2022. Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Short Course Meters (25 meters), Prelims/Finals.
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold
SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
Kensey McMahon on Cheering on USA: “Definitely wanted to make it part of my role”
SCM (25m) Kensey McMahon swam in the early heats of the women’s 1500 and made the most of her opportunity. While it normally takes her at least a few hundred meters to get into her race rhythm, the Alabama distance stud said in this race, she found it within the first 100 and rolled from there. Her morning swim of 15:49.15 netted her bronze.
Isaac Cooper Blasts New Australian, Oceanic 50 Backstroke Record with a 22.91
SCM (25m) In the men’s 50m backstroke prelims at the 2022 SC World Championships, Australian Isaac Cooper set a new National Record and Oceanic Record, swimming a time of 22.79 to qualify second for the semi-finals. With his performance, Cooper knocked almost two tenths of a second off of...
Ilya Kharun Puts 100 Fly WJR On Watch with 49.66 Canadian Record in Prelims
SCM (25m) 17 year-old Ilya Kharun has been making the most of his first meet representing Canada on the world stage. Heading into today, he already broke the World Junior Record and the Canadian Record in the 50 fly twice, and he looks to be on track to do that again at double the distance.
Chahat Arora Ne World Championships Me Set Kiya Best Indian Performance
SCM (25 meters) Indian swimmer Chahat Arora ne 16th FINA World Swimming Championship ke women’s 100m breaststroke event (25m) mein ‘Best Indian Performance’ set kiya. Unhone ye record 1:13.13s ki timing ke sath create kiya. Jo ki ab tak ke best Indian timing se bhi 37 seconds better hai.
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanic Record With 25.49 50 Back, #2 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) While leading off Australia’s 4×50 medley relay that broke the world record at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Mollie O’Callaghan swam a 25.49 50 back to beat out her own Oceanic record time of 25.61 from the individual 50 back finals. She also overtakes Claire Curzan to become the second-fastest performer of all-time in the event.
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
Mollie O’Callaghan Overcomes Debilitating Cramp To Help Aussies To Relay World Record
SCM (25m) After winning silver in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Mollie O’Callaghan was in pain. The 18-year-old Australian superstar began cramping in the abdominal area prior to the final of the women’s 800 freestyle relay, and probably would’ve given her spot to another swimmer in the final had that been an option.
Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38
SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up
SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
