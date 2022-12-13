ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Love My Hair' author Natasha Anastasia Tarpley's new book focuses on Black families

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

It's a book many families buy for their kids: "I Love My Hair." The book recently celebrated 20 years in print.

Now, author Natashia Anastasia Tarpley has a new series focused on the main character, Keyana.

"This book has been important to so many families and children's lives," said Tarpley. "We wanted to release this character with a whole new look, so you'll see she looks a little bit different, but that whole spirit of exuberance and joy is very much a part of who she is.

"Keyana Loves Her Family" goes on sale Tuesday, Dec. 13.

You can learn more here .

