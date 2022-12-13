Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a suspect after a 58-year-old woman was shot and injured following a road rage incident. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department received a report of a woman injured following a road rage incident. Officers say the suspected driver was driving westbound on 38th street between Marshal and Upham when a round was fired out of the vehicle and struck the passenger inside the other vehicle involved in the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital where their injuries are unknown at this time, but officers say she's in critical condition. Wheat Ridge police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspected driver in the road rage incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact investigations@ci.wheatridge.go.us or call 303-235-2945.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO