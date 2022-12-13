Read full article on original website
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Deputies search for shooting suspect that shot woman multiple times
Deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities search for suspect in road rage shooting incident that left woman injured
Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a suspect after a 58-year-old woman was shot and injured following a road rage incident. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department received a report of a woman injured following a road rage incident. Officers say the suspected driver was driving westbound on 38th street between Marshal and Upham when a round was fired out of the vehicle and struck the passenger inside the other vehicle involved in the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital where their injuries are unknown at this time, but officers say she's in critical condition. Wheat Ridge police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspected driver in the road rage incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact investigations@ci.wheatridge.go.us or call 303-235-2945.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office filed charges in the wrong-way crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department news release. The driver, Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, of Arvada, was charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular...
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton man agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to a hit-and-run crash in June that resulted in the death of a man who was pushing a bike across an Englewood street. Officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of...
Wheat Ridge police react to first vehicle seized under street racing ordinance
A Chevy Camaro is the first vehicle to be seized under a new Wheat Ridge law designed to curb illegal street racing. "These are bad actors who are driving their cars at high rates of speed," Wheat Ridge Police Chief Chris Murtha said.He went to the city council asking for the authority to seize vehicles involved in disruptive behavior including street racing, drifting, burnouts, and more.In June, the city council approved the vehicular public nuisance ordinance."It targets the vehicle as part of that enterprise so we can target that vehicle with a restraining order," Murtha said. Chief Murtha says...
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Denver Police Department to give away hundreds of gun locks Saturday
The Denver Police Department will be giving away several hundred gun locks to citizens on Saturday in an effort to reduce firearm-related violence.
Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood
Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.
Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars
The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
Greeley detective nearly run over during arrest of motor vehicle theft suspect
A Greeley detective was nearly run over during the arrest of an aggravated motor vehicle theft suspect, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.
Authorities search for woman who walked away from a hospital and disappeared
Crews with Douglas County Search and Rescue are looking for a woman who walked away from Skyridge Medical Center last week and is now missing.
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.
Triple-homicide suspect accused of killing mother, siblings
A 21-year-old suspect is accused of killing his mother and siblings after they were found dead in their Aurora home Saturday night, according to an affidavit FOX31 received.
Man died by suicide after police chase in Weld County, investigators say
HUDSON, Colorado — A man who died when he and a Hudson police officer both fired shots after a chase in Weld County Wednesday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Weld County Coroner's Office said. Investigators said Wednesday that the man and the officer each fired a single...
