ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities search for suspect in road rage shooting incident that left woman injured

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a suspect after a 58-year-old woman was shot and injured following a road rage incident. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department received a report of a woman injured following a road rage incident. Officers say the suspected driver was driving westbound on 38th street between Marshal and Upham when a round was fired out of the vehicle and struck the passenger inside the other vehicle involved in the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital where their injuries are unknown at this time, but officers say she's in critical condition. Wheat Ridge police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspected driver in the road rage incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact investigations@ci.wheatridge.go.us or call 303-235-2945.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office filed charges in the wrong-way crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department news release. The driver, Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, of Arvada, was charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police react to first vehicle seized under street racing ordinance

A Chevy Camaro is the first vehicle to be seized under a new Wheat Ridge law designed to curb illegal street racing.  "These are bad actors who are driving their cars at high rates of speed," Wheat Ridge Police Chief Chris Murtha said.He went to the city council asking for the authority to seize vehicles involved in disruptive behavior including street racing, drifting, burnouts, and more.In June, the city council approved the vehicular public nuisance ordinance."It targets the vehicle as part of that enterprise so we can target that vehicle with a restraining order," Murtha said. Chief Murtha says...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars

The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest. 
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy