kscbnews.net
Chamber Unveils 2023 Calendar of Distinction
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce unveiled its annual Men and Women of Distinction Calendar Thursday evening at the Rock Island Depot. Those included on the 2023 calendar are: Jay Musgrave, Chastity Wallace, Cory Barnett, Renee Haralson, Brad Carr, Teresa Troutner, Stew Cauble, Chantelle Frydendall, Rod Lewis, Debra Huddleston, Tyler Prater, and Brie Greeson. The calendars are free and available at the Chamber office.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
Recycling Generosity Donation Drive proves successful
From the City of Salina's Environmental Education and Enforcement Coordinator Facebook page:. I wanted to thank all of our great citizens that attended and donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank & Salina Animal Services during the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive on Saturday Dec. 3rd at the SDRC. Salina’s...
Community invited to Brass Christmas concert at Central Mall
If you enjoyed last weekend’s TubaChristmas event, you’ll want to head out to Central Mall once again Saturday for Brass Christmas, a similar concert with music focusing on brass instruments. The concert gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. Steve Lueth,...
ksal.com
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
After nearly 50 years, CAPS is still leading the way in child wellbeing services
Located in the Donna Vanier Children's complex at the corner of E. Ash Street and N. Oakdale Avenue is the Child Advocacy and Parental Services organization, commonly referred to as CAPS. This non-profit 501-c3 organization has been part of the Salina community for nearly 50 years. Salina Post sat down...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Benjamin, Mark Anthony; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony
Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week
It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated
A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
Medicine shortage impacting Kansas pharmacies
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – While it’s been a tough winter with people getting sick, it’s been just as hard to treat them. From the flu, to COVID-19, to RSV, it seems like everyone at least knows one person who is sick right now. Milka Goodlett, a pharmacist at Kellstrom Pharmacy in Manhattan believes the medicine […]
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
99KG Toyathon now underway at Salina Walmart
Stop by the 99KG Toyathon at Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street, and help make some kids' Christmas merry! 99KG personalities plan to camp out at Walmart until 5,000 toys are collected.
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
WIBW
Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots at south Salina credit union
On Dec. 2 at 8:37 p.m., a citizen reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio Street. The witness saw an unknown subject with a white stocking cap in the area. Responding officers did not locate the described person. On Dec. 3 at 09:30 a.m., officers with...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.
