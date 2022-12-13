ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kscbnews.net

Chamber Unveils 2023 Calendar of Distinction

The Liberal Chamber of Commerce unveiled its annual Men and Women of Distinction Calendar Thursday evening at the Rock Island Depot. Those included on the 2023 calendar are: Jay Musgrave, Chastity Wallace, Cory Barnett, Renee Haralson, Brad Carr, Teresa Troutner, Stew Cauble, Chantelle Frydendall, Rod Lewis, Debra Huddleston, Tyler Prater, and Brie Greeson. The calendars are free and available at the Chamber office.
LIBERAL, KS
JC Post

Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community

Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Recycling Generosity Donation Drive proves successful

From the City of Salina's Environmental Education and Enforcement Coordinator Facebook page:. I wanted to thank all of our great citizens that attended and donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank & Salina Animal Services during the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive on Saturday Dec. 3rd at the SDRC. Salina’s...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Community invited to Brass Christmas concert at Central Mall

If you enjoyed last weekend’s TubaChristmas event, you’ll want to head out to Central Mall once again Saturday for Brass Christmas, a similar concert with music focusing on brass instruments. The concert gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. Steve Lueth,...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Great Plains Getting New Leader

One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Benjamin, Mark Anthony; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony

Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Salina Post

Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week

It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated

A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
HOPE, KS
KSNT News

Medicine shortage impacting Kansas pharmacies

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – While it’s been a tough winter with people getting sick, it’s been just as hard to treat them. From the flu, to COVID-19, to RSV, it seems like everyone at least knows one person who is sick right now. Milka Goodlett, a pharmacist at Kellstrom Pharmacy in Manhattan believes the medicine […]
MANHATTAN, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
MANHATTAN, KS
