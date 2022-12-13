ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Lake, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
MARIANNA, AR
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
MEMPHIS, TN
luxury-houses.net

The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home

The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Wonder Junior High closed through Thursday after fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day and Thursday. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed through Thursday, as school officials say repairs...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Kait 8

Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A hectic night on the hardwood, in what started as a varsity boys’ matchup in basketball between Marked Tree and Osceola turned into something much different when fans were forced to leave the game. This came after there was an altercation between fans on Thursday,...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN

