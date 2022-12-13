Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
New Edition to bring Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, & Tank to Memphis in March 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mr. Telephone Man is calling all Candy Girls – New Edition is coming to Memphis. The Grammy-nominated R&B group is bringing its Legacy Tour to FedExForum on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank. Tickets go on sale to the...
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
Kait 8
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
luxury-houses.net
The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home
The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
actionnews5.com
Wonder Junior High closed through Thursday after fire
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day and Thursday. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed through Thursday, as school officials say repairs...
Legendary Rison football coach Clay Totty takes job at Wynne
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones WYNNE - Following a series of polarizing events over the past month-and-a-half within the Wynne football program, a new era has officially begun. Thursday night, the Wynne school board unanimously approved a household name in Arkansas, Clay ...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
Kait 8
Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A hectic night on the hardwood, in what started as a varsity boys’ matchup in basketball between Marked Tree and Osceola turned into something much different when fans were forced to leave the game. This came after there was an altercation between fans on Thursday,...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
localmemphis.com
Problems continue at Midtown Memphis apartment complex
People who live at The Venue in Memphis say they've had enough. After almost a month, they still don't have heat or hot water.
