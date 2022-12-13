ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

SW Kansas high school warns of deadly TikTok challenge

GRAY COUNTY —A Kansas high school principal warned parents of a deadly TikTok challenge. Principal Leona Engelcke alerted parents of students at Cimarron Junior and Senior High School participating in or possessing videos of the deadly TikTok challenge called “blackout,” “ghosting,” or “the pass out challenge.”
CIMARRON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy