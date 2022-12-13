ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues

Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire in Lancaster County

Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County school sheltered in place after crash near parking lot: officials

A crash near the parking lot of a Cumberland County elementary school upset students and caused a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday morning, according to officials. In a letter to parents, Camp Hill School District Superintendent Daniel Serfass said a vehicle hit parked cars on 23rd Street around 11:15 a.m., leading to the entrance of Eisenhower Elementary School’s rear parking lot. The vehicle then drove through the cable barricades between the school’s two lots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with burglary of two businesses in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary and other offenses relating to an attempted break-in at one Columbia business and a successful break-in at another, according to police. Sean Kemberling, 36, of Columbia, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of criminal...
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into PennDOT plow in central Pa.

A car crashed into a PennDOT plow truck, seriously damaging both vehicles, early Thursday in Lancaster County, police said. What appears to be a smaller SUV crashed into a plow truck around 4:44 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster Regional police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man with BB gun arrested after sending central Pa. schools into lockdown: police

A York County man was charged Tuesday after people saw him point a gun at another person, sending multiple schools within the Red Lion School District into lockdown. According to state police, 19-year-old Xavier Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamine when he pointed a firearm at another person in the area of West Broadway and North Main streets in Red Lion just before 11:40 a.m.
RED LION, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Community Policy