Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues
Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
WGAL
Crews battle fire in Lancaster County
Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
Harrisburg home damaged by Saturday fire; no injuries but one tenant displaced
A Harrisburg man has been temporarily displaced by a Saturday morning fire in the 3000 block of North 4th Street. City Fire Chief Brian Enterline said crews were dispatched to the brick duplex home at 10:40 a.m. after the fire was discovered. The man who lived in the unit where...
Cumberland County school sheltered in place after crash near parking lot: officials
A crash near the parking lot of a Cumberland County elementary school upset students and caused a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday morning, according to officials. In a letter to parents, Camp Hill School District Superintendent Daniel Serfass said a vehicle hit parked cars on 23rd Street around 11:15 a.m., leading to the entrance of Eisenhower Elementary School’s rear parking lot. The vehicle then drove through the cable barricades between the school’s two lots.
Man charged with burglary of two businesses in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary and other offenses relating to an attempted break-in at one Columbia business and a successful break-in at another, according to police. Sean Kemberling, 36, of Columbia, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of criminal...
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
Central Pa. man accused of taking impounded car, running over tow truck operator
Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they allege removed a friend’s car from a towing lot without paying and injured a tow truck driver while leaving. Manheim Township police said they have a warrant to arrest Joshua T. Shannon, 30, of Lancaster on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.
Man arrested after delivering fentanyl mix that killed woman in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Pa. — A man was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges after police found a woman dead in a Palmyra hotel room. Michael Lewis was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and involuntary manslaughter.
Car crashes into PennDOT plow in central Pa.
A car crashed into a PennDOT plow truck, seriously damaging both vehicles, early Thursday in Lancaster County, police said. What appears to be a smaller SUV crashed into a plow truck around 4:44 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster Regional police said.
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
2 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at Wyomissing, Pa. medical facility
Police said one victim was in a relationship with the shooter, while the second victim was an innocent bystander.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
Man with BB gun arrested after sending central Pa. schools into lockdown: police
A York County man was charged Tuesday after people saw him point a gun at another person, sending multiple schools within the Red Lion School District into lockdown. According to state police, 19-year-old Xavier Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamine when he pointed a firearm at another person in the area of West Broadway and North Main streets in Red Lion just before 11:40 a.m.
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14.The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05…
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Death in Lebanon County being investigated by state police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of death after a body was found in Lebanon County. Police with Troop L, which covers Lebanon County, confirmed that a body was found on the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but those...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0