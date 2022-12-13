ST. ANTHONY — Three people have been displaced from their homes after a fire. The call for the structure fire came in at 11:45 a.m. on Monday for a home in St. Anthony. The home was being rented out to three tenants. David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, said one tenant was living in the basement, the other on the main floor, and the third was living upstairs.

SAINT ANTHONY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO