Idaho State

Heavy snow to bombard millions in Northeast this weekend as South recovers from deadly tornadoes

(CNN) — The monstrous storm that walloped much of the US this week has now brought nor’easter conditions as it moves across New York and New England ahead of the weekend. After many in the South were left grappling with power outages and smashed homes and businesses from a string of tornadoes earlier this week, officials and forecasters across several Northeastern states are warning of heavy snow that could pile up to a foot Friday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Little bans TikTok on state-issued devices

BOISE – Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order today banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks to protect Idahoans from security threats posed by the communist Chinese government. “The communist Chinese government can use TikTok to collect critical information from our state and federal government, and we are...
IDAHO STATE
Three people displaced from home after structure fire in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY — Three people have been displaced from their homes after a fire. The call for the structure fire came in at 11:45 a.m. on Monday for a home in St. Anthony. The home was being rented out to three tenants. David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, said one tenant was living in the basement, the other on the main floor, and the third was living upstairs.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID

