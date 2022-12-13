Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war in Ukraine, BBC Newsnight has learnt. Senior figures fear the PM may be taking an overly cautious approach as the war enters a key phase. One Whitehall source likened the exercise to a "Goldman Sachs...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
BBC
Polish police chief in hospital after gift from Ukrainian officials explodes
Poland's top police chief has been hurt after a gift given by Ukrainian officials exploded at his headquarters. Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. It is not clear what the object was but local reports suggested it was a grenade...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
BBC
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health
ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties.
BBC
US charges China student with stalking peer who put up pro-democracy fliers
An overseas Chinese student in the US has been charged with stalking and threatening another Chinese student who took part in pro-democracy activism on their campus. US prosecutors say Xiaolei Wu, 25, sent threats to the girl and also reported her family to authorities in China. The Berklee College of...
BBC
Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts
Two government ministers have quit their posts in Peru after days of sometimes violent protests over the impeachment of the former president. Officials say eight more people died on Thursday during clashes between the army and supporters of Pedro Castillo. Meanwhile, thousands of tourists are trapped in the city of...
BBC
Ukraine war: US Patriot missiles would comfort Kyiv and alarm Moscow
Rumours have been swirling these past few weeks that Ukraine will get advanced US-built Patriot defence missile systems to try to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. Since the start of the war in February, many Western air defences have been sent in - from man-portable Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, through to an advanced heat-seeking surface-to-air missile. All provide a comprehensive level of protection against different threats.
BBC
Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man
A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man. The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry. She was arrested by police after her cousin killed her boyfriend.
BBC
Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing
Malaysian search and rescue teams are scouring a holiday campsite in the Selangor state for survivors after a landslide killed at least 21 people. Families were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened around 03:00 Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday) at a farm stay in Batang Kali township. Some 400...
