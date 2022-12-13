Body Language Expert Points Out Way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Use Dramatic ‘Sinister-Sounding Words’ in Newest Netflix Trailer

The newest trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan sheds more light on what the Sussexes endured before they ultimately decided to step down from their royal duties. One body language expert shared her analysis of the trailer, pointing out how the couple used “sinister-sounding words” to reinforce just how challenging their experience was.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

New ‘Harry & Meghan’ volume 2 trailer released

On Dec. 12, Netflix released the newest trailer for Harry & Meghan volume 2 of the docuseries, streaming on Dec. 15.

In the trailer, the couple shares some of what royal fans can expect to see in the final episodes of the series. Harry says, “I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did” and Meghan adds, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Prince Harry notes that they reached a breaking point, explaining, “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.'”

Meghan sums up her experience with a dramatic line, saying, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry also says, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Expert looks at Harry and Meghan’s ‘sinister’ word choices in the Netflix trailer

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the trailer, telling Express that the couple’s choice of “sinister-sounding words” definitely emphasizes their points.

“There’s a much more assured look to Harry’s body language in the first part of this trailer, to suggest power and authority, rather than making him look vulnerable as he did in some parts of the last trailer,” James explained.

She continued, “His selfie when he announces his ‘freedom flight’ looks childlike though, as do the clips of himself and Meghan celebrating their ‘freedom’ like children at a party, with balloons and loads of jumping around with their mouths open.”

James also explored the snippet of Prince William in the trailer. “In contrast, we have a dour-looking William who would quite naturally be caught looking dour at his grandfather’s funeral,” she said. “But this comes after some very sinister-sounding words about Harry being happy to ‘lie for my brother.'”

James continued, “‘About what?’ can be the only phrase that would pop up in an audience’s mind at this point. It feels like a carrot being dangled to keep the public watching.”

She added, “Like any hint, it will always create a tendency to imagine the worst, when it could just be something slightly naughty William did when they were small children and Harry covered for him.”

Related

Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries

Expert analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘body language mood’ in new trailer

James shared more analysis of Prince Harry’s body language in the trailer. “Harry’s body language mood changes from the authoritative pose with his elbows on the arms of his chair and his hands forming a light clasp in front of his face like an interviewer at a recruitment interview,” she explained.

James continued, “When he places his fingers over his mouth to speak the gesture suggests he is less comfortable with his words.”

She added, “People often use a gesture like this unwittingly when they are almost trying physically to prevent the words emerging from their own mouth.”

According to James, Harry appeared to show “persuasive” gestures. “Harry’s movements in the section about William and about ‘finishing the first chapter’ become more persuasive,” she explained. “His rounded eyes and a head tilt seem to suggest he is being reasonable and almost asking for agreement or affirmation.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.