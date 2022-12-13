ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s Christmas Decorating Tips Include Dozens of Trees and a Nativity Scene She Made in Prison

By India McCarty
Martha Stewart is world-famous for her homemaking and cooking skills. During the Christmas season, many look to her for tips on how to decorate their homes. So, how does Stewart deck the halls at her house ?

Does Martha Stewart really put up 40 Christmas trees?

Stewart has shared a few details about what her own home looks like during the holiday season. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen , she, host Andy Cohen, and fellow guest Christian Siriano played a guessing game about what Stewart has in her house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skkzv_0jgP6Zr700
Martha Stewart on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Season 18 | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cohen and Siriano were asked if it was true that Stewart puts out over 40 Christmas trees each year. The pair correctly guessed that she does, and Stewart shared that all 40+ trees go inside her house each year.

The ‘whimsical’ decorations Martha Stewart puts out for her grandchildren

In 2016, Stewart posted a behind-the-scenes video tour of her Christmas decorations. In addition to small silver trees in each window and a large glittering tree in the corner, her dining room table was covered with small white trees, polar bear figures, deer statues, and candles.

“This year, the decorations were primarily for the grandchildren,” she laughed. “We’re trying to keep it kind of whimsical in here, thus, all the little animals.” Stewart pointed out the bear, deer, fox, and moose figurines.

In the video, fans also got a glimpse of some of the 40+ Christmas trees Stewart puts out each year, from the small ones decorating window sills, side tables, and mantles, to large ones at either end of her dining room.

How Martha Stewart decorates the outside of her house

Stewart doesn’t just keep the Christmas cheer on the inside, either. In another video, she shared how she decorates her outdoor spaces for the holiday season. Unsurprisingly, the professional homemaker decks her house out in tons of lights, wreaths, and pine and cedar garlands.

She shared how she uses the garlands, winding them around posts on her porch, and how she gives them a little holiday flair with small ornaments, fake birds, and red berries. Stewart also showed viewers how to make eye-catching balls of light, stuffing light strands into grapevine balls.

Fans can buy a replica of the Nativity set Martha Stewart made while in prison

Another one of Stewart’s holiday decorations has a very personal story behind it. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Stewart shared the story behind the Nativity scene she puts up each year.

Stewart spoke about her website, Martha.com , where she sells items that she has designed or objects that she and her team have discovered and want to share with the world. One of the items she sells on her site is a Nativity scene set based on the one she designed and made while she was in prison.

She served five months in prison , and while she was there, Stewart continued to create things—including a beautiful ceramic Nativity scene. Today, fans can purchase a set based on the design of the original one (which Stewart puts out every Christmas) on her website. The set is so popular with Stewart’s fans, it became the second-best-selling item on her website last Christmas.

