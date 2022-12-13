Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Keebler Annexation plan heading back to Johnson City planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Growth in Johnson City is being pushed back until the new year. The annexation plan for a Gray housing development is on hold, and on its way back to the city's planning commission. Johnson City's planning commission is recommending the annexation of a Gray...
wcyb.com
2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation
Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
wcyb.com
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
wcyb.com
Bid awarded for Kingsport bike pump track
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The City of Kingsport has awarded a construction bid of nearly $1.3 Million to a new pump track. The pump track will be across from the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex. In addition to the track, GRC Construction will build an additional...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County: Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit
(WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee arrest an armed robbery suspect following a police pursuit. Joshua Bates, 36, of Kingsport was taken into custody along Highway 75 Friday evening. He's accused in the armed robbery of the Scotchman in Blountville. Deputies say they were tipped off when an...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office make children smile with Toys from Cops event
SULLIVAN Co. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials are making Christmas a little brighter this holiday season with their Toys From Cops event Saturday. It's a drive through event where Sullivan County children from all ages receive gifts from local law enforcement. Organizers say the event brings in...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
wcyb.com
One person flown to hospital following crash on interstate in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: One person was flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a rollover crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officials said all lanes have reopened. --- A crash in Sullivan County has caused a backup on Interstate...
wcyb.com
Johnson City non-profit in need of donations for Christmas fundraiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City non-profit is still in need of donations for their Christmas fundraiser. Seasons of Hope is still in need of donations for the Secret Santa Project. It's an organization that provides for underprivileged families. This year, they are supporting around 40 families...
wcyb.com
Crashes back up traffic on Interstate 81 in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map has updated to show that one lane of Interstate 81 has reopened. Traffic is still moving slow in the area near exit 59 of Interstate 81 northbound in Kingsport. --- Two separate crashes have backed up traffic between exits...
wcyb.com
Sullivan East ROTC working to donate food to families in need
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local families in need this holiday is the goal of the ROTC program at Sullivan East High School. The ROTC program at the school has been working to collect food items, which have been divided up into boxes. The boxes of food will now be distributed to families for Christmas dinner.
wcyb.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on I-81 northbound at mile marker 59 at around 7:30 a.m. Police said a previous crash just north of here was already under investigation and traffic was being impacted.
wcyb.com
Milligan ready for return to the dugout as ETSU interim softball coach
(WCYB) — On August 23, Cheryl Milligan announced her resignation as the head softball coach at Army West Point. Milligan made the decision so she could move closer to her husband and son in Northeast Tennessee. Her husband is ETSU pitching coach Jamie Pinzino. Milligan had full intentions of...
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett wins debut in Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews have been working tirelessly to get the Tribe Athletic Complex up and running in time for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball season. Friday night, the Tribe played their first game inside their temporary home. The building is so impressive they may not want to return to...
wcyb.com
ETSU never trails at Charleston Southern
Jiselle Thomas lead ETSU with 18 points as the Bucs knocked off the Bucs of Charleston Southern 65-45. The Bucs jumped out to and 11-6 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. Courtney Moore added 11 points for ETSU, which Journee McDaniel and Jayla Ruffus-Milner each had 10 rebounds.
wcyb.com
King gets swept by UNC Pembroke
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The King basketball teams got swept at home by UNC Pembroke on Thursday afternoon. The Tornado men kept things close early but eventually fell to the number 15 team in Division II by a 88-62 final. Michael Mays lea King with 22 points. The women's...
