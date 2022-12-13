ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Lace up your skates for Bend’s Winter Solstice Celebration Friday

Bend Park and Recreation is hosting its Winter Solstice Celebration Friday night at the Pavilion from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Those who bring a canned food item to donate to NeighborImpact Food Bank can get in for a $6 admission price including skate rental. The bank mostly needs canned meats, canned and boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and fruit juice.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Snowshoe with a Ranger tours

There are many winter sports worth trying when there is snow on the ground. Snowshoeing is one of the easiest. Snowshoe with a Ranger tours are offered each winter at Mount Bachelor. When the Ochoco National Forest hosted a tour at Walton Lake in the mountains northeast of Prineville, we had to check it out.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Missing Bend woman found safe; Police still seek tips on where she’s been

Bend Police said that a woman who was reported missing on Monday was found safe in Southern Oregon Wednesday night. Police are still seeking tips about what happened to her the past two days. Police said Thursday morning Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, “is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More

(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Applicants lining up at Madras Police Department

The city of Madras is — some might say finally — fielding applications from people who would like to become police officers and others who want to become Madras' police chief. This fall MPD has been working with a short staff. Authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered

Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Jingles is a sweet recent arrival

Jingles, a sweet, little mixed-breed dog, came to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center this week as a transfer from California, and he's still getting used to his new surroundings. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

A Bend Institution is Here to Stay

As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
BEND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend

The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Idaho firm acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Bend, plans major renovation, rebranding

Braintree Group, a privately held, vertically integrated, national real estate development and investment firm, announced Monday it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in downtown Bend and plans a renovation and rebranding. The post Idaho firm acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Bend, plans major renovation, rebranding appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

