Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out
A fire broke out Thursday night in the attic of a Tumalo-area home that had lost power, causing an estimated $100,000 damage, but was knocked down quickly by Bend Fire & Rescue crews working in the very cold weather. The post Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
centraloregondaily.com
Lace up your skates for Bend’s Winter Solstice Celebration Friday
Bend Park and Recreation is hosting its Winter Solstice Celebration Friday night at the Pavilion from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Those who bring a canned food item to donate to NeighborImpact Food Bank can get in for a $6 admission price including skate rental. The bank mostly needs canned meats, canned and boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and fruit juice.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Snowshoe with a Ranger tours
There are many winter sports worth trying when there is snow on the ground. Snowshoeing is one of the easiest. Snowshoe with a Ranger tours are offered each winter at Mount Bachelor. When the Ochoco National Forest hosted a tour at Walton Lake in the mountains northeast of Prineville, we had to check it out.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Missing Bend woman found safe; Police still seek tips on where she’s been
Bend Police said that a woman who was reported missing on Monday was found safe in Southern Oregon Wednesday night. Police are still seeking tips about what happened to her the past two days. Police said Thursday morning Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, “is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation...
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Applicants lining up at Madras Police Department
The city of Madras is — some might say finally — fielding applications from people who would like to become police officers and others who want to become Madras' police chief. This fall MPD has been working with a short staff. Authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the...
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Jingles is a sweet recent arrival
Jingles, a sweet, little mixed-breed dog, came to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center this week as a transfer from California, and he's still getting used to his new surroundings. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: Learning to deal with grief and loss around the holidays
If you are a regular viewer of Central Oregon Daily News, you probably saw our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes leave Central Oregon for a life in Portland with his new fiancee and a new job this past summer. But as you may have noticed, he’s back. And while he’s glad...
bendmagazine.com
Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend
The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
KATU.com
'Suspicious circumstances' surround body found in Powell Butte Nature Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Friday where they located the dead person. Police said that due to "suspicious circumstances" homicide detectives were called into the investigation. The cause...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
Idaho firm acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Bend, plans major renovation, rebranding
Braintree Group, a privately held, vertically integrated, national real estate development and investment firm, announced Monday it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in downtown Bend and plans a renovation and rebranding. The post Idaho firm acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Bend, plans major renovation, rebranding appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond family builds snowman over 16 feet tall
The family who owns and operates Central Oregon Adult Foster Care in Redmond believes it's created the region's tallest snowman -- over 16 feet tall!. Ana Kitchin said "engineer" Robert used lids off jerky jars for the buttons/"coals," porholes off kayaks for the eyes, a mouth "out of funny pipe" and the hat is out of a landscape bucket with a piece of ply-board cut out for the rim.
