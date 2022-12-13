Leading to the NHL’s holiday break, there is always a flood of NHL trade rumors and speculation about the coming changes. GMs have had a good look at their teams. They’ve had a lot of conversations. And with a couple of months until the NHL trade deadline, it’s time to get serious. The St. Louis Blues could put big names on the trade block. The Edmonton Oilers want defensemen, Elliotte Friedman discussed further NHL expansion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s brilliant performance on Thursday was just another day at the office.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO