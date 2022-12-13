ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Crosby Chuckles at Malkin, Jarry Shines

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak was not top of mind inside the locker room on Wednesday, but the constants and ability to find ways to win were. While the Penguins have found different ways to win over the last month, they began with an uncharacteristic wide-open track meet against the Florida Panthers Thursday at FLA Live Arena.
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin Participates in Practice, Will Play Sunday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Evgeni Malkin, injured by a Sidney Crosby shot during the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday, is on the ice for the team’s practice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon. Malkin said after practice that he will be in the...
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Blog: Kasperi Kapanen Slips, What About Mark Friedman?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won seven games in a row and 14 of 18. Teams with such records and success don’t generally have glaring holes in their lineup or figure to be desperate suitors on the NHL trade market, yet the Penguins might have a couple of soft spots and a physical player sitting in the press box.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Bruins Eyes on Patrick Kane, Penguins Opportunities

Leading to the NHL’s holiday break, there is always a flood of NHL trade rumors and speculation about the coming changes. GMs have had a good look at their teams. They’ve had a lot of conversations. And with a couple of months until the NHL trade deadline, it’s time to get serious. The St. Louis Blues could put big names on the trade block. The Edmonton Oilers want defensemen, Elliotte Friedman discussed further NHL expansion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s brilliant performance on Thursday was just another day at the office.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: The Kessels Score Moments Apart, Smiling Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, and Sidney Crosby seemed to chuckle at Evgeni Malkin scoring the game-winning goal by being a backboard for his slap-shot. A couple of teams are shopping the NHL trade market for centers. In a fantastic quirk, the Kessels scored at the same time. It was fight night with the Flyers and Devils. The play-in round seems to have lost steam at the Board of Governors meeting, and the Jim Rutherford trade watch has begun.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Islanders-Canucks Trade Talks, Big Penguins Injuries

The Vancouver Canucks scratched Brock Boeser, which was a red alert on the NHL trade rumors that kicked up this week, but it was due to illness. Sources tell our colleagues that the New York Islanders have inquired and sent scouts to watch Boeser’s teammate, Bo Horvat. Also in the Daily — Ryan Reaves freight-trained Detroit’s Filip Hronek with an open-ice headshot that was not penalized. The Penguins lost Jeff Petry on Saturday, and now they’ve lost Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis. And is Alex Ovechkin the greatest goal-scorer of all time?
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

