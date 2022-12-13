Read full article on original website
Malkin Chirps Crosby: I’m Lucky it Was Crosby’s Shot That Hit Me
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sidney Crosby, like most of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fan base, had an immediate reaction after he injured Evgeni Malkin with a shot Thursday night at Florida. It just wasn’t the one that might have been expected. “He said, ‘Next time, I’ll shoot harder,’...
Penguins Locker Room: Crosby Chuckles at Malkin, Jarry Shines
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak was not top of mind inside the locker room on Wednesday, but the constants and ability to find ways to win were. While the Penguins have found different ways to win over the last month, they began with an uncharacteristic wide-open track meet against the Florida Panthers Thursday at FLA Live Arena.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, December 17 with former pro hockey player Bret Peppler
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, December 17 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest former pro hockey player Bret Peppler (Twitter: @bpeps1027) preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped +...
Malkin Participates in Practice, Will Play Sunday
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Evgeni Malkin, injured by a Sidney Crosby shot during the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday, is on the ice for the team’s practice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon. Malkin said after practice that he will be in the...
PHN Blog: Kasperi Kapanen Slips, What About Mark Friedman?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won seven games in a row and 14 of 18. Teams with such records and success don’t generally have glaring holes in their lineup or figure to be desperate suitors on the NHL trade market, yet the Penguins might have a couple of soft spots and a physical player sitting in the press box.
Split Decision: Penguins Beat Panthers, 4-2, But Malkin Hurt
SUNRISE, Fla. — There is much for the Pittsburgh Penguins to like about these business trips to south Florida. The warm temperatures certainly are appreciated during winter. Same with the blue skies, which are generally bright and sunny when the Penguins around. And there surely is a lot to...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
Dan’s Daily: Bruins Eyes on Patrick Kane, Penguins Opportunities
Leading to the NHL’s holiday break, there is always a flood of NHL trade rumors and speculation about the coming changes. GMs have had a good look at their teams. They’ve had a lot of conversations. And with a couple of months until the NHL trade deadline, it’s time to get serious. The St. Louis Blues could put big names on the trade block. The Edmonton Oilers want defensemen, Elliotte Friedman discussed further NHL expansion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s brilliant performance on Thursday was just another day at the office.
Penguins Notebook: Could Jarry Be Even Better? Letang’s Labors
SUNRISE, Fla. — It’s hard to not be impressed by the goaltending Tristan Jarry has given the Pittsburgh Penguins in recent weeks. Unless, it seems, you happen to be Tristan Jarry. Oh, he probably knows all the glittering stats, like how his 32-save performance during the Penguins’ 4-2...
Dan’s Daily: The Kessels Score Moments Apart, Smiling Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, and Sidney Crosby seemed to chuckle at Evgeni Malkin scoring the game-winning goal by being a backboard for his slap-shot. A couple of teams are shopping the NHL trade market for centers. In a fantastic quirk, the Kessels scored at the same time. It was fight night with the Flyers and Devils. The play-in round seems to have lost steam at the Board of Governors meeting, and the Jim Rutherford trade watch has begun.
Penguins Marching: What Does a 6-Game Winning Streak Really Mean?
It was a simple question posed to several Pittsburgh Penguins players on Wednesday before they jetted to sunny Florida to face the defending President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. Besides the points, what does a six-game winning streak actually mean?. The Penguins have won games in several ways. There was containing...
Dan’s Daily: Islanders-Canucks Trade Talks, Big Penguins Injuries
The Vancouver Canucks scratched Brock Boeser, which was a red alert on the NHL trade rumors that kicked up this week, but it was due to illness. Sources tell our colleagues that the New York Islanders have inquired and sent scouts to watch Boeser’s teammate, Bo Horvat. Also in the Daily — Ryan Reaves freight-trained Detroit’s Filip Hronek with an open-ice headshot that was not penalized. The Penguins lost Jeff Petry on Saturday, and now they’ve lost Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis. And is Alex Ovechkin the greatest goal-scorer of all time?
