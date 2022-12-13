Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: Tarabocchia’s shutout leads No. 3 Don Bosco over Xaverian Brothers (MA)
James Tarabocchia made 38 saves as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Xaverian Brothers (MA) 1-0, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The lone goal of the game for Don Bosco came from Luca Chiaese on assists from AJ Carey and Ty Oller. With the...
Gloucester Catholic over Pennsville - Girls Basketball recap
Jahzara Green went off for 25 points for Gloucester Catholic in its 57-32 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Macie Nugent added 14 points for Gloucester Catholic, which outscored Pennsville 40-14 in the second and third quarters after trailing 10-9. Katherine Lange chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Thank...
Notre Dame over East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier netted 25 points as Notre Dame topped East Brunswick, 60-41, in East Brunswick. Mathelier made nine 2-pointers and seven foul shots in the game. Teammate Jake Croce also reached double figures with 10 points in the win. In all, nine players scored for Notre Dame, which led 21-7 in the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.
Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round results for N.J. wrestlers
We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
Princeton Day ovr Nottingham - Girls basketball recap
Princeton Day took a 33-25 win over Nottingham, in Nottingham. Princeton Day (1-1) outscored the home team 16-11 in the second half. Emma Wilke scored 13 points to lead Nottingham (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Central Regional over Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Santucci netted a team-best 18 points as Central Regional defeated Toms River East, 53-45, in Bayville. Santucci scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Miles Chevalier also scored 13 points -- 12 in the first half, while John Truhan bucketed 11 points all in the first half as well.
Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Hightstown over Timber Creek - Boys basketball recap
Robert Eaves scored 24 points as Hightstown rolled to a 70-59 win over Timber Creek, in Hightstown. Hightstown (2-0) led 20-6 by the end of the opening quarter. Keenan Reiss added on 20 points to the win, while Orlando Hernandez chipped in with 11 points. Bryan Warren and Sami Anderson...
Ridge over Hoboken - Boys basketball recap
Nikola Borovicanin scored 15 points with eight rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal in Ridge’s 60-54 win over Hoboken in Basking Ridge. Ridge, which improved to 2-0, led 20-7 in the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime. Hoboken (1-1) got back into the game with a 23-7 fourth quarter.
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
Corey Wassall scores 23 points in Steinert over Maple Shade - Boys basketball recap
Corey Wassall sank four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points as Steinert won on the road, 79-42, over Maple Shade. Steinert (1-1) set the tone of the game with a 27-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back. Joseph Lee added 12 points while Avery...
Monmouth over Freehold Boro - Girls basketball recap
Mia Troese scored 20 points to lead Monmouth in a 43-31 win over Freehold Boro, in Freehold. Monmouth (2-0) led 21-11 at the half. Amaya Harris added on 11 points to the win. Christina Sikaras led Freehold Boro (1-1) with 11 points while Sayuri Penaranda posted nine points and seven rebounds. Angelina Ciesnicki also recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Breanna Cies had four points and 12 rebounds.
Hawthorne over Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Cambian netted a game-high 21 points to lead Hawthorne to a 56-43 home win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. Ryan McFarlane and Julian Gonzales each scored 13 for Hawthorne (1-1). Joel Walker recorded 16 points for Hawthorne Christian (1-1) while Gardy Etienne finished with 10 points. The N.J. High...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Devyn Quigley delivers 41 points in She Got Game Classic - Girls basketball recap
Devyn Quigley put on a show with 41 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals as Manchester Township won, 67-38, over Middletown North in the She Got Game Classic at Middletown. The talented junior also was perfect from the line, going 10 for 10, in the showcase event. Jordyn Felipe added...
Wallington defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Girls basketball recap
Kamila Zuba scored eight points to lead Wallington past St. Mary (Ruth.) 24-12 in Wallington. Wallington (2-0) allowed just two points in the first half as it went into the break up 16-2. Wallington continued to roll in the second half as it outscored St. Mary (Ruth.) 10-8. Victoria Grygus...
Moran leads Fair Lawn to victory over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jianni Moran tallied 17 points to lead Fair Lawn to a dominant 66-35 victory over Bergen Tech in Teterboro. Fair Lawn (1-1) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 58-21 after three quarters. Aadil Yousuf was Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, while Chase Rosenblum added eight points.
Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap
Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
Hot start carries Shore to victory over Wall - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gajewski and Richard Studer each scored 14 points to help Shore defeat Wall, 59-25, in Wall Township. Shore (2-0) set the tone early in the game, outscoring Wall 19-2 in the first quarter and leading 29-12 at halftime. Donovan Hughes and Brett Sweeney each tallied eight points to help pace Shore’s offense.
No. 12 Manasquan over Archbishop Carroll (PA) - She Got Game Classic Girls Basketball recap
Olivia Shaughnessy notched 17 points for Manasquan, No 12. in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 55-45 comeback victory over Archbishop Carroll (PA) in the She Got Game Classic in Holmdel. Hope Masonius added 14 points for Manasquan, which trailed 40-33 after three quarters and outscore Archbishop Carroll 22-5 to...
