West Orange, NJ

Notre Dame over East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier netted 25 points as Notre Dame topped East Brunswick, 60-41, in East Brunswick. Mathelier made nine 2-pointers and seven foul shots in the game. Teammate Jake Croce also reached double figures with 10 points in the win. In all, nine players scored for Notre Dame, which led 21-7 in the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round results for N.J. wrestlers

We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
NEWARK, DE
Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap

Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Hightstown over Timber Creek - Boys basketball recap

Robert Eaves scored 24 points as Hightstown rolled to a 70-59 win over Timber Creek, in Hightstown. Hightstown (2-0) led 20-6 by the end of the opening quarter. Keenan Reiss added on 20 points to the win, while Orlando Hernandez chipped in with 11 points. Bryan Warren and Sami Anderson...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Ridge over Hoboken - Boys basketball recap

Nikola Borovicanin scored 15 points with eight rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal in Ridge’s 60-54 win over Hoboken in Basking Ridge. Ridge, which improved to 2-0, led 20-7 in the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime. Hoboken (1-1) got back into the game with a 23-7 fourth quarter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
WAYNE, NJ
Monmouth over Freehold Boro - Girls basketball recap

Mia Troese scored 20 points to lead Monmouth in a 43-31 win over Freehold Boro, in Freehold. Monmouth (2-0) led 21-11 at the half. Amaya Harris added on 11 points to the win. Christina Sikaras led Freehold Boro (1-1) with 11 points while Sayuri Penaranda posted nine points and seven rebounds. Angelina Ciesnicki also recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Breanna Cies had four points and 12 rebounds.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hawthorne over Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Cambian netted a game-high 21 points to lead Hawthorne to a 56-43 home win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. Ryan McFarlane and Julian Gonzales each scored 13 for Hawthorne (1-1). Joel Walker recorded 16 points for Hawthorne Christian (1-1) while Gardy Etienne finished with 10 points. The N.J. High...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
Wallington defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Girls basketball recap

Kamila Zuba scored eight points to lead Wallington past St. Mary (Ruth.) 24-12 in Wallington. Wallington (2-0) allowed just two points in the first half as it went into the break up 16-2. Wallington continued to roll in the second half as it outscored St. Mary (Ruth.) 10-8. Victoria Grygus...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap

Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
BURLINGTON, NJ
