SEARSMONT — Selma Shure (known as Sally) of Searsmont, Maine, died of natural causes on December 13th in Belfast, Maine. She was 99 years old. Born November 12, 1923, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Charles and Esther Patt, she spent her early years in New Jersey where she graduated from New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass College). During the 1940s she attended the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Southern California and then worked as a social welfare caseworker for the USO, Travelers Aid, and the Middlesex County Welfare Board.

SEARSMONT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO