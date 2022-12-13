Read full article on original website
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
State Board of Property Tax Review upholds Thomaston refusal to reduce Walmart’s property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart’s appeal to the State Board of Property Tax Review after the Town of Thomaston denied a property tax abatement request failed Dec. 15 following two days of hearings in Augusta. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust had petitioned the state board after the Thomaston Board of...
Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Nov. 11-Dec. 7. Antonio Alvarez, 50, of Rockport, assault and violating condition of release, two counts, in St. George July 8, 2021, all dismissed. Geoffrey E. Barrett, 36, of North Haven, aggravated assault on North Haven...
South Thomaston Fire Department moves forward despite abrupt resignations
SOUTH THOMASTON — This past Tuesday, three firefighters resigned at once from the South Thomaston Fire Department. However, according to Deputy Chief David Elwell, morale is great and the support within the department, mutual aid departments, and the community has been tremendous this past week. “I am looking forward...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 8-14. David A.M. Bowring, 32, of Clinton, probation violation in Burnham May 27, 2019, 11 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Michael J. Carter, 41, of Frankfort, domestic violence assault in Winterport July 10,...
Armajean N. (Belcher) Burns, obituary
CAMDEN — Armajean N. (Belcher) Burns, 83, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, after a brief illness. She was born in Washington, Maine on March 12, 1939, to Viola and James Belcher. On May...
Norene Bartlett Laatz, obituary
CAMDEN — Norene Bartlett Laatz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. Norene was born in Rockland on January 25, 1932 to Evelyn Winslow Bartlett and Norris Crockett Bartlett, Sr. Norene attended Rockland schools graduating from high school in 1950. She...
Selma L. Shure, obituary
SEARSMONT — Selma Shure (known as Sally) of Searsmont, Maine, died of natural causes on December 13th in Belfast, Maine. She was 99 years old. Born November 12, 1923, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Charles and Esther Patt, she spent her early years in New Jersey where she graduated from New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass College). During the 1940s she attended the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Southern California and then worked as a social welfare caseworker for the USO, Travelers Aid, and the Middlesex County Welfare Board.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
Hanukkah community celebrations to be held in Rockland this week
ROCKLAND — Two Hanukkah events are planned in Rockland, both at the Community Menorah at Mildred Merrill Park. A brief lighting ceremony in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah will happen this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., Adas Yoshuron Synagogue will...
16 Bay View Supports NAMI Maine
CAMDEN, ME, December 16, 2022 – Press Release – Matthew Levin, Director of Hotels for the Bay View Collection, and Erick Anderson, General Manager of the Bay View Collection, presented a check today to Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of NAMI Maine. The donation of $1200.00 is in support of the organization’s comprehensive programs and services, from support groups and suicide prevention, to education, advocacy and awareness, to peer support for all of those affected by mental illness here in Maine.
Aldermere Farm announces raffle winner
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has announced that Jessica Portlock, of Hampden, is the winner of a raffle for a wood toy barn from Aldermere Farm, a preserve of MCHT in Rockport. Heidi Baker, General Manager of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields Preserves, drew the winning ticket on Friday, December 8, in time for the holidays.
Annual Day of Giving Sets Record!
United Midcoast Charities’ annual Day of Giving has come and gone with spectacular results! On Saturday, December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants donated part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. And shoppers turned out in record numbers throughout the Midcoast.
WE STILL HAVE XMAS TREES!
West Bay Rotary still has plenty of trees left... but they're going fast! Come on over to the Maine Sport parking lot in Rockport from 9:00 - 6:00 today and tomorrow and drive away with a beauty. Our expert tree wranglers will trim, load, and secure your dream tree to your car at no extra charge. You can pick out a handsome wreath to grace your entryway as well! Net proceeds benefit local charities.
Bernard Silva, Jr., obituary
Bernard Silva, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine at the age of 85. Bernie was born on April 14, 1937, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, to Bernard and Aili Silva. He grew up there and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1956. He excelled at basketball and football and was cadet colonel of the ROTC.
Brae Maple Farms wins ‘People’s Choice Award’ with its forest dress
THOMASTON—The Watts Hall Community Players tried something new this year, providing the space at Watts Hall for an event that connects back to Nature during the Christmas holidays. The 2022 Evergreen Extravaganza, Merry Mannequins event invited 13 contestants to adorn mannequins with evergreen boughs, winter greenery, and other embellishments....
Weekend Spotlight: Eclectic Funk, Some Chill Jazz and Mexican Pop-Up
We’ve got a couple of fun and funky things to do this weekend while you’re all out and about. Although Friday night into Saturday will be bringing some light snow, all events listed are Thursday and Sunday, so get out while you can!. Go Underground with Sophia and...
