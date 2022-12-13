Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at on Nov. 19 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire
OMAHA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he set his girlfriend's northwest Omaha apartment on fire. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire near 105th and Fort streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the fire had been started by the resident's boyfriend.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fremont woman killed when car leaves roadway and strikes a tree
A 23-year-old Fremont woman was killed Wednesday evening when the car she was driving crashed just east of Fremont. About 6:45 p.m., Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 275 south of Old Highway 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported. A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Amalia Cabrera left the roadway and struck a tree. Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln headed for a bitterly cold Christmas
The winter solstice occurs Wednesday, and Mother Nature wants to remind you of that fact. The National Weather Service is forecasting the coldest weather of the season next week. By Tuesday, high temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to only reach the teens, with lows at or below zero. By Thursday,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Douglas County records first pediatric flu death
OMAHA — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the jurisdiction's first pediatric influenza death of the season. A pediatric death involves a person younger than 18 years old. No additional information was available about the child, health officials said. “This is a tragic loss of life, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unemployment climbs in Lincoln and Nebraska
Unemployment rates continue to climb both locally and statewide in November. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% last month, up from 2.4% in both October and November 2021. The rate ranks as the fifth-lowest in the country. The rising unemployment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
