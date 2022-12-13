Read full article on original website
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
Tax decision made for City of Williamsport; Council approves final 2023 budget
Williamsport, Pa. — A winter storm forced the Williamsport City Council to hold their final public meeting of the year via Zoom, and compared prior year's budget meetings, it was anything but business as usual. With a few last-minute amendments to transfer and reduce line items in the capital...
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
Easton councilman to run for mayor
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton city councilman says he wants to be the city's next mayor. Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's throwing his hat into the ring for the primary in May. He'll be challenging current Mayor Sal Panto, also a Democrat, who told us Friday he will seek re-election in 2023.
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
Somber services honor 2 Lehigh County firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. -- Two Lehigh County firefighters were laid to rest Saturday. Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber sacrificed their lives fighting a house fire in Schuylkill County earlier this month. That fire -- considered suspicious by authorities -- is still under investigation. Gruber and Paris were both fathers. Gruber...
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters
NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
Salisbury Township's Honeysuckle Road closed due to downed utility pole
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County. Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines. According to a post on the department's...
Community members help deliver gifts to elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dressed in Christmas spirit and smiles, Allentown Police, Fire, Lehigh County Sheriffs, politicians and community members transformed into Santa's helpers for the 5th annual Capital Blue Cross toy delivery. "About 1300 Allentown students are going to be impacted and their families are going to be impacted by...
John M. Masco
John M. Masco, 71 of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at home after an illness on Friday. Born in Carbondale, John was the son of the late John and Theresa Lapera Masco. John was a member of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1969. He attended Johnson School of Technology and later enlisted as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Infantry Division. John was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
More than 800 remain without power after snow, rain and ice batter region
About 800 PPL customers across the county remain without power Friday afternoon after snow, rain and ice blanketed the region. Crews have restored power to just under 1,000 customers since Friday morning. About 268 customers in the Clarks Summit area still had power outages, according to PPL's outage map. Weather problems were blamed for the outages and estimates for when power would be restored were not available.
