About 800 PPL customers across the county remain without power Friday afternoon after snow, rain and ice blanketed the region. Crews have restored power to just under 1,000 customers since Friday morning. About 268 customers in the Clarks Summit area still had power outages, according to PPL's outage map. Weather problems were blamed for the outages and estimates for when power would be restored were not available.

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO