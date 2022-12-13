Chaim Bloom has had to make a lot of tough decisions since joining the Boston Red Sox and this one was no different. The Red Sox designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to make room for newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old certainly wasn’t an easy decision as he was, of course, the second player along with Alex Verdugo who came back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO