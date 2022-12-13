Read full article on original website
Red Sox Outfielder Masataka Yoshida Explains Why He Picked Boston
Masataka Yoshida officially is a member of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox introduced the Japanese outfielder at an introductory press conference Thursday as they announced Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million contract. The 29-year-old is likely to play left field for Boston but it will be his bat that makes the most noise. Through seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball, Yoshida had a career .327 batting average and a .960 OPS while hitting 133 home runs.
Boston Red Sox chasing MLB’s top free agent
The Boston Red Sox have once again stuck to the backroads in the early portion of MLB free agency, waiting
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Red Sox taking aggressive stance on Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing offseason by some measures, particularly when it comes to the loss of franchise shortstop Xander Bogaerts. That has apparently motivated Boston to make sure they do not face a repeat of the situation a year from now. The Red Sox have made...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Royals trade for Red Sox pitcher Jacob Wallace
The Kansas City Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills.
Masataka Yoshida Makes First Comments As Member Of Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox’s signing of Masataka Yoshida was made official Thursday, giving the Japanese standout a new home for the next several years. Boston held an introductory press conference for Yoshida on Thursday at Fenway Park, opening the floor for questions about his potential role with the Red Sox, the process to sign him and much more. But before things got underway, Yoshida delivered a statement of his own to Red Sox Nation.
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
MLB Rumors: Christian Vázquez Explored Return With Red Sox
During the offseason, Christian Vázquez made efforts in order to reunite with the Boston Red Sox before he landed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. However, that aspiration came to no avail. Despite being dealt at last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, Vázquez had his sights set...
MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Finds New Home With This AL Central Team
Andrew Benintendi is staying in the American League, but it’s not with the New York Yankees. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Contacted Marlins About Miguel Rojas
With the Boston Red Sox having several avenues to explore regarding their starting shortstop spot, the team reportedly expressed interest in one potential trade target. Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins was a name that the Red Sox asked about “more recently,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday. However, Rosenthal indicated that Rojas’ defense — which the Marlins value — will likely keep him in Miami despite the garnered trade interest.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
Christian Vázquez Describes Feeling Of Returning To Fenway With Twins
The Twins made their signing of Christian Vázquez official Friday. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with Minnesota after playing the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Houston Astros, where he won his second World Series. The backstop will wear No. 8 with the Twins.
White Sox Sign Outfielder Andrew Benintendi
The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract on Friday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Benintendi started with the Kansas City Royals last season before being dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. However, his season was cut short after breaking his hamate bone. Benintendi didn’t participate in the playoffs.
Red Sox ‘Intensifying’ Efforts To Extend Star Rafael Devers
With Red Sox star Rafael Devers set to enter free agency next offseason, he has already commanded the attention of Boston’s front office. Trying to extend the superbly talented third baseman is a top priority for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom even as he continues to tinker with the roster to produce a better on-field product for next season.
Chaim Bloom Says Jeter Downs Decision Was ‘Tough One’ For Red Sox
Chaim Bloom has had to make a lot of tough decisions since joining the Boston Red Sox and this one was no different. The Red Sox designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to make room for newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old certainly wasn’t an easy decision as he was, of course, the second player along with Alex Verdugo who came back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Seriously Considering’ Dansby Swanson
The star shortstop market is down to one, and there is expected to be tough competition. Carlos Correa signed a massive 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.
Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like. And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take...
