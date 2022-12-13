ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans' Middling Midterms Increase Focus on Youngkin

Glenn Youngkin seems to invite the conversation only to change the topic. Less than a year into one job, the Virginia governor is repeatedly asked if he’d be interested in another. And so, Youngkin has a ready response when asked whether he harbors White House aspirations:. “I am committed...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

River Valley schools get $200K for training, career programs

BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley School District again is getting attention from Harrisburg. On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf said $200,000 from the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program is going to the Blairsville-Saltsburg area district, to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations. “It is...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

