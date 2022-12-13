Reservoir girls basketball gets healthy, defeats River Hill, 42-33, behind team effort

Reservoir's Alissa Young drives to the basket against a pair of River Hill defenders in the first half of Friday's game. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The past week has been chaotic for Reservoir girls basketball with several girls battling illness. The Gators were supposed to begin their season last week, but had to postpone games due to only having five healthy players.

With barely enough players to practice, alumni of the program stepped in and practiced with the team. For some of the Gators, Monday night marked their first day back. Through all the obstacles, Reservoir persevered, winning its season opener, 42-33, over River Hill.

“Last year with a lot of the same kids, we worked just as hard but we didn’t always execute down the stretch because we were learning,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said. “I had a bunch of first-year varsity players with the exception of one or two. Those minutes that those kids got last year gave them the confidence to execute tonight. We knew we have ability; we know we have talent. It was just whether or not we could believe in ourselves.”

That belief was evident from the opening whistle as the Gators jumped out to a 7-0 lead three minutes in. Their strong start was keyed by stifling defense from Jasmin Shelton in the low post. Shelton prevented River Hill’s leading scorer, freshman Camille Nesmith, from finding open looks.

“I just tried to stay between her and the baseline,” Shelton said. “That was her thing, baseline moves. We did well doubling down on her, that was our plan. Just keeping our hands up and trying not to pick up too many fouls too early.”

Alissa Young aided that effort with strong perimeter defense, registering several steals and drawing a charge in the opening quarter, which closed with Reservoir up by a point.

“I find helping out defensively to be a lot more impactful,” Young said. “It’s our job as captains to pick up the team and all it takes is one exciting play like a charge or a block to get the whole team moving. I just prioritize on getting the team moving and working together.”

River Hill (2-1, 1-1 Howard County) responded early in the second quarter, taking its first lead. The Gators struggled with some turnovers and the Hawks took advantage as both Dylan Watson and Isa-Bundy Garcia scored to put River Hill on top. Inside of four minutes, Reservoir mounted its response. The Gators closed the half on a 10-3 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Leah Lauer and Nia George to take a five-point lead at the break.

“We noticed that early on, it was like a sense of deflation when we were in at halftime,” River Hill coach Teresa Waters said. “It was like a deer in headlights, the energy level and enthusiasm just weren’t there. The effort wasn’t there and Reservoir refused to go away. Reservoir had multiple contributors, that’s what a team is all about. We just didn’t have it.”

River Hill picked up its defensive intensity to start the second half, as the Gators were held without a field goal for three minutes. Similar to the first half, Reservoir immediately responded when River Hill trimmed it to a one-possession game. The Gators outscored the Hawks 8-3 in the final five minutes of the third with baskets from four different players, including Young, who scored a team-high 16.

The Hawks scored the opening five points of the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to four. But as they did all night, Reservoir quickly responded.

George drilled a midrange jumper, extending the lead back to six with 4:11 remaining. Shortly after, Shelton kept the Gators’ possession alive with a diving rebounding effort that drew Nesmith’s fifth foul, a blow to River Hill’s comeback hopes.

With River Hill back within four, the Gators turned to Young inside the final two minutes. The sophomore blew by a pair of defenders for a layup that gave Reservoir added cushion. Then, inside of a minute remaining, she broke the Hawks’ trap and found Gabi Burian in the corner. Burian’s 3-pointer put the finishing touches on a statement win for the Gators.

“It’s very heartwarming knowing that we came from hardly winning last year, struggling just to develop, get a win, to coming out the gates blazing,” Young said. “Just trying to do everything we can to be one of the best teams in Howard County this year.”