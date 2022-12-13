ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Rep. Stucky drafting Athena’s Law to prevent quick release of suspected child predators

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZ8er_0jgP3pg000
The Texas State Capitol is pictured at dusk in June 2022 in Austin. Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News file photo

State Rep. Lynn Stucky announced he’s drafting a bill to prevent suspected child predators from being quickly released from jail. It’s called “Athena’s Law,” after the 7-year-old Wise County girl who went missing two weeks ago and was found dead, allegedly at the hands of a delivery driver.

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Dec. 2 after Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, had allegedly abducted and killed her a few days prior, according to authorities. Horner, a contract driver for FedEx from Fort Worth, was delivering a package to Athena’s home.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Guy Santostefano

Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.

Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS LA

Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking

A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday. Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle. The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When...
LONG BEACH, CA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Overton ISD considers joining Texas Guardian Program

Overton ISD is considering joining the Texas Guardian Program, which would allow district employees who have passed a series of requirements to be armed on campus. The district is expected to vote on the measure in the coming months and has reached out to the community for input. Overton ISD recently announced its interest in the program on Facebook, providing a survey to get feedback.
OVERTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy