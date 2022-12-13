Rep. Stucky drafting Athena’s Law to prevent quick release of suspected child predators

The Texas State Capitol is pictured at dusk in June 2022 in Austin. Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News file photo

State Rep. Lynn Stucky announced he’s drafting a bill to prevent suspected child predators from being quickly released from jail. It’s called “Athena’s Law,” after the 7-year-old Wise County girl who went missing two weeks ago and was found dead, allegedly at the hands of a delivery driver.

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Dec. 2 after Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, had allegedly abducted and killed her a few days prior, according to authorities. Horner, a contract driver for FedEx from Fort Worth, was delivering a package to Athena’s home.