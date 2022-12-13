Migrant surge hits the borderland, now they camp in Juarez along the river

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Around 1,200 migrants arrived to the state of Chihuahua last week, according to Juarez city officials.

The migrant were initially sent to local shelters, before leaving them to line up on the Rio Grande.

Now, hundreds of them are waiting to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol.

Enduring cold temperatures and subpar conditions in which they live, migrants hope for the upcoming lifting of Title 42 expected to be lifted next week.

Now Mexican local officials say they will focus on helping the migrants by giving them transport through Chihuahua. They also said, they will be checking who enters the state.

