Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962

The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼

What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular. When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages). More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei. Celebrating...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee

Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County

I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

The Westin Riverfront to host screening of ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40; purchase in advance through Eventbrite. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony,...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

What: The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Vail Friends of Dance. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. More info and to purchase tickets: VailFriendsofDance.com or call 970-845-8497. Note: The bake sale and boutique will offer delicious treats and unique holiday and Nutcracker gifts,...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992

Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

ASFB responds to national report alleging $108K in bonuses in 2020

Neither Jean-Philippe Malaty nor Tom Mossbrucker were aware of the report published by the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit headquartered near Chicago that promotes “gender equity in the dance industry, including but not limited to ballet companies, by providing a metrics based analysis,” according to its website. The report in question didn’t focus on gender-based pay gaps, as has been the case for some of its work — rather, this one zeroed in on artistic and executive director compensation, especially for the 2020 fiscal year.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County, partner to provide funding to aid electrification projects

Vail Valley Jet Center, part of Signature Aviation’s worldwide network of private aviation terminals, and Eagle County recently partnered to provide funding to Energy Smart Colorado through Electrification Carbon Offset Credits. With $63,000 in funding allocated from Eagle County’s Resiliency Department and Vail Valley Jet Center, Energy Smart Colorado...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

