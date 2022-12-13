Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Just chilling
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than…
Eagle County airport winter flight season underway with as many as 19 flights a day
The Eagle County Regional Airport went from sleepy to sizzling this week. The airport had four incoming and outgoing flights Wednesday. The number jumped to 19 Thursday. Adding to the crush of action is the fact that all these flights arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. “It’s like flipping...
Vail at 60: Stories from those who helped grow the ski resort
Everyone, and every place, has to start somewhere. In Vail’s case, that start came with a big idea, subject to the whims of nature and the determination of those who thought a brand-new ski area at the base of Vail Pass in a sleepy valley would be a good idea.
Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962
The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
VIDEO: Wildwood area now open on Vail Mountain as more snow blows in
Eagle County skiers and snowboarders awoke to good snow conditions on Tuesday morning, with Vail Mountain reporting 5 inches of fresh snow and Beaver Creek reporting 6 inches. More snow continued to pile up throughout the ski day, with Vail and Beaver Creek snow stakes showing another 3-4 inches by the time the lifts closed on Tuesday.
Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼
What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular. When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages). More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei. Celebrating...
Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee
Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
Mountain town brat shop perfect for weary ski country travelers
Trying to find a great mountain town pit stop that's sure to leave you happy and full during a trip to Summit County? Look no further than Ein Prosit, a Bavarian beer bar with a menu full of unique sausages and delicious sides. Located on Frisco's picturesque Main Street, this...
The Westin Riverfront to host screening of ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’
When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40; purchase in advance through Eventbrite. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony,...
‘The Nutcracker’ enchants at the Vilar in Beaver Creek
What: The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Vail Friends of Dance. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. More info and to purchase tickets: VailFriendsofDance.com or call 970-845-8497. Note: The bake sale and boutique will offer delicious treats and unique holiday and Nutcracker gifts,...
‘A symbol of hope:’ Tradition of Red Mountain Cross kept alive by preservation association
In the pioneer days of the late 1800s, a Black man by the name of William Grandstaff found his way to Glenwood Springs after spending time raising cattle near Moab, Utah. Once established in Glenwood, he married Rebecca Grandstaff, became the operator of the Grandstaff Landing Saloon and eventually tried his luck at mining in South Canyon.
Keller Williams plays ‘Laugh’ album in full at Agave Saturday
When: Saturday, Dec. 17; doors open at 9:30 p.m. and music begins at 10 p.m. Agave in Avon is hosting singer and multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams this Saturday to perform his album “Laugh” in full in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary. Williams is a prolific artist, releasing...
Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992
Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
Aspen Daily News
ASFB responds to national report alleging $108K in bonuses in 2020
Neither Jean-Philippe Malaty nor Tom Mossbrucker were aware of the report published by the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit headquartered near Chicago that promotes “gender equity in the dance industry, including but not limited to ballet companies, by providing a metrics based analysis,” according to its website. The report in question didn’t focus on gender-based pay gaps, as has been the case for some of its work — rather, this one zeroed in on artistic and executive director compensation, especially for the 2020 fiscal year.
Opinion: Housing wins elections and Latinos need better housing
The 2022 election results revealed that the dire need and overwhelming public support for affordable housing throughout Colorado — particularly in the central mountains — have never been greater. From Summit County to Gunnison County, from Aspen to Salida, no fewer than a dozen mountain counties and municipalities...
Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County, partner to provide funding to aid electrification projects
Vail Valley Jet Center, part of Signature Aviation’s worldwide network of private aviation terminals, and Eagle County recently partnered to provide funding to Energy Smart Colorado through Electrification Carbon Offset Credits. With $63,000 in funding allocated from Eagle County’s Resiliency Department and Vail Valley Jet Center, Energy Smart Colorado...
Vail calls on short-term rental owners to help amid housing, staffing crisis￼
On Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Vail sent out a letter to 230 homeowners and property managers that hold short-term rental licenses in the town, asking them to help provide winter housing for essential employees of the town. “The town of Vail is urgently seeking additional housing units for...
