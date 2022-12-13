ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
WINDSOR, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks

With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
lyonsrecorder.org

Fire in downtown Lyons, 4th and Main, 12/15/22

The stores located on the corner of 4th and Main in downtown Lyons caught fire Friday, December 15, 2022, approximately 11 a.m. Main Street was closed and Broadway was open, and High Street was closed during the school hours. The Lyons Fire Protection District attended the fire, and was joined by several other Districts. An ambulance took one person to the hospital alledgedly for smoke inhalation. No injuries. No cause determined yet.
LYONS, CO
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

