FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks
With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Free Carriage Rides to Celebrate the Season in Loveland December 17
The city known for celebrating Valentine's Day to the "hilt," also has a great time celebrating Christmas. As the "Big Guy" prepares for his trip, you can take a little trip, yourself. Christmas in Colorado would not really be complete without a carriage ride, Luckily, after having been postponed, the...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
lyonsrecorder.org
Fire in downtown Lyons, 4th and Main, 12/15/22
The stores located on the corner of 4th and Main in downtown Lyons caught fire Friday, December 15, 2022, approximately 11 a.m. Main Street was closed and Broadway was open, and High Street was closed during the school hours. The Lyons Fire Protection District attended the fire, and was joined by several other Districts. An ambulance took one person to the hospital alledgedly for smoke inhalation. No injuries. No cause determined yet.
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special
DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Wine Time Returns to Fort Collins in February 2023
The best beverage time – Wine Time – returns bigger and better than ever in February. And you can get your tickets now. Townsquare Media’s Wine Time heads to CSU’s Canvas Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A special VIP champagne hour kicks off the event from 6 to 7 p.m.
KDVR.com
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
