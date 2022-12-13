Read full article on original website
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
Former Treasure Coast nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A former nurse on the Treasure Coast faces serious charges after investigators say she tampered with vials liquid fentanyl and replaced them with saline. A federal grand jury charged 54-year-old Catherine Shannon Dunton with tampering a consumer product. According to the indictment, from February...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
'Mass murder coming soon;' Twitch user from Boca accused of threatening a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton is accused of making online threats to kill people. The investigation began when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received an FBI Guardian Tip on Wednesday about a threat posted on Twitch, a social media platform that allows people to stream themselves playing video games to an online audience.
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
Hit-and-run suspect left driver's license at crash scene: Sheriff
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The description of the hit-and-run driver included a bit about yellow hair and pink dinosaur shorts. But the wallet left behind at the crash scene is all that police needed to arrest their suspect. The crash happened Dec. 12 at the corner of Westgate Avenue...
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
Riviera Beach Police are looking for a man missing since September
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is looking for a man hasn't been seen since September. Police say 25-year-old Joseph Clyde Havrilla was last seen in Riviera Beach on Sept. 29 near Broadway Ave. However, after a over week without contact, Havrilla was reported missing.
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case
FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
