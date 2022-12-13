ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge

Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
CORAL GABLES, FL
cbs12.com

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach Police are looking for a man missing since September

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is looking for a man hasn't been seen since September. Police say 25-year-old Joseph Clyde Havrilla was last seen in Riviera Beach on Sept. 29 near Broadway Ave. However, after a over week without contact, Havrilla was reported missing.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
POMPANO BEACH, FL

