Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

People of OSU: Q&A with senior Tanner Pullen

Tanner Pullen, a management information systems student from Dallas, will graduate Saturday. He is one of thousands of OSU students graduating in first semester. I have a full time job lined up that starts in August, but until then I plan on using the time that I have to focus on myself outside of school, try new things and enjoy the last few months of freedom that I have before I start working in the real world.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Everybody's coach: Hinson perfect for new role

Sydney Pennington played five years of softball and hardly knew of Barry Hinson. Now, she owes her job to him. Pennington, a former OSU softball star, and Hinson, a longtime college basketball coach, really met each other at a Cowboy golf tailgate before a football game. Knowing Hinson, they got to talking. He asked what she wanted to do now that softball was over, and Pennington mentioned real estate. Hinson, a man of many words, had just two for the former third baseman: Tina Darr.
STILLWATER, OK

