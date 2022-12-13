ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volcano Watch: Did Hawaiian volcanoes get your attention recently? Keep up your volcano awareness next month

“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This coming January, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) will partner with the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency to deliver a range of talks and walks to help you maintain your volcano awareness.
HAWAII STATE
S. Kohala cattle ranchers and farmers sue Parker Ranch over Mana Road Fire

Fourteen cattle ranchers and farmers from South Kohala are suing Parker Ranch over last year’s historically large brush fire that destroyed their pasture lands. The lawsuit was filed in 3rd Circuit Court on Thursday. The July 2021 brush fire is estimated to be the largest brush fire in state history as it scorched over 40,000 acres, burning Parker Ranch pastures and Hawaiian Homestead lands leased by the plaintiffs.
HAWAII STATE
UH telescope atop Maunakea to help collect essential climate change data

To better understand how Earth’s climate is changing, the University of Hawaiʻi is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect critical atmospheric measurements atop Maunakea on the Big Island. NOAA scientists recently installed an intake tube less than an inch in diameter and 25 feet...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding runaway Ainaloa teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway from Ainaloa. Fifteen-year-old Kainalu Cox was last seen in the area of the 200 block of West Puainako Street in Hilo on Friday at approximately 7:15 a.m., wearing a Tan “Pro Club” T-shirt, red “LA” hat, black ripped jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.
HILO, HI
Pacific Media Group to expand on Kaua‘i with purchase of KFMN

Hawai‘i-based Pacific Media Group, which owns and operates 17 radio stations throughout the state, plans to expand and add one more station to its roster. Pacific Media Group, or PMG, has entered into an agreement to purchase KFMN on Kaua‘i. The purchase is pending Federal Communications Commission approval. The Hawai‘i media group also executed a time brokerage agreement that became effective Dec. 1, allowing the company to manage sales and programming for the station while waiting for FCC approval of the purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January

EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
HAWAII STATE
Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival

Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
Kona Beth Shalom to host Chanukah Celebration

The Big Island is invited to celebrate the Season of Light later this month in West Hawai’i. Congregation Kona Beth Shalom will host its free community Chanukah Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hawaiian Queen Coffee Garden. Enjoy traditional holiday songs, learn to dance the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

