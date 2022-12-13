Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Uēkahuna overlook, parking lot reopened today at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
The popular Uēkahuna area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano reopened to visitors today in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park after biologists observed that a nēnē family no longer is in the area. A half-mile of Crater Rim Drive and Crater Rim Trail between Kīlauea Overlook...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to move forward with its Disaster Recovery Project
A week ago, the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park released a Finding of No Significant Impact on the plan to move forward with the park’s Disaster Recovery Project following the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kīlauea volcano. The park will carry forward most of the elements of...
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Watch: Did Hawaiian volcanoes get your attention recently? Keep up your volcano awareness next month
“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This coming January, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) will partner with the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency to deliver a range of talks and walks to help you maintain your volcano awareness.
bigislandnow.com
S. Kohala cattle ranchers and farmers sue Parker Ranch over Mana Road Fire
Fourteen cattle ranchers and farmers from South Kohala are suing Parker Ranch over last year’s historically large brush fire that destroyed their pasture lands. The lawsuit was filed in 3rd Circuit Court on Thursday. The July 2021 brush fire is estimated to be the largest brush fire in state history as it scorched over 40,000 acres, burning Parker Ranch pastures and Hawaiian Homestead lands leased by the plaintiffs.
bigislandnow.com
4.0 earthquake in ʻAlenuihāhā Channel off Maui coast; NO tsunami expected for Big Island
The National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said a magnitude 4.0 earthquake has occurred in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island at 6:47 a.m. on Dec. 16. It was about 19 miles south/southwest of Hana on Maui. Although some areas...
bigislandnow.com
Following Maui shark incident, DLNR asks social media users to think before they post
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
bigislandnow.com
UH telescope atop Maunakea to help collect essential climate change data
To better understand how Earth’s climate is changing, the University of Hawaiʻi is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect critical atmospheric measurements atop Maunakea on the Big Island. NOAA scientists recently installed an intake tube less than an inch in diameter and 25 feet...
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge nears its $1M donation goal
The Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge are $85,000 away from reaching their goal for the 2022 fall Endowment Campaign. Their goal for the year was to reach $1 million in donations since the inception of the Endowment in 2015. Located on high on the windward slopes of Mauna...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding runaway Ainaloa teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway from Ainaloa. Fifteen-year-old Kainalu Cox was last seen in the area of the 200 block of West Puainako Street in Hilo on Friday at approximately 7:15 a.m., wearing a Tan “Pro Club” T-shirt, red “LA” hat, black ripped jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.
bigislandnow.com
Pacific Media Group to expand on Kaua‘i with purchase of KFMN
Hawai‘i-based Pacific Media Group, which owns and operates 17 radio stations throughout the state, plans to expand and add one more station to its roster. Pacific Media Group, or PMG, has entered into an agreement to purchase KFMN on Kaua‘i. The purchase is pending Federal Communications Commission approval. The Hawai‘i media group also executed a time brokerage agreement that became effective Dec. 1, allowing the company to manage sales and programming for the station while waiting for FCC approval of the purchase.
bigislandnow.com
Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January
EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
bigislandnow.com
Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival
Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
bigislandnow.com
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous?
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants.
bigislandnow.com
Kona Beth Shalom to host Chanukah Celebration
The Big Island is invited to celebrate the Season of Light later this month in West Hawai’i. Congregation Kona Beth Shalom will host its free community Chanukah Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hawaiian Queen Coffee Garden. Enjoy traditional holiday songs, learn to dance the...
Comments / 0