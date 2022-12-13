ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

6-1-5-7

(six, one, five, seven)

