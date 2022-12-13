Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
SAPD still searching for suspects who shot Uber driver, passenger after apparent argument
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a week after an Uber driver and passenger were shot in San Antonio, police are still looking for the gunmen. Now Crime Stoppers has released a new look at the suspects, via surveillance camera photos. SAPD officials say the suspects got into an argument with...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
KSAT 12
Yet another Bexar County jail inmate dies in custody while held on low bond, criminal trespass charge
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate held at the Bexar County Jail for nearly half a year on a low level misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge died this month after suffering an apparent medical episode, BCSO officials conceded Friday. Derrick Ellison, 47, died in the emergency room at University Hospital on...
KSAT 12
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at emergency response company on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – An emergency response headquarters on the city’s Northeast Side is the latest target of catalytic converter theft. United Medevac said one of its units was disabled after a man stole the catalytic converter out of one it’s on duty emergency units. “It crosses the...
Law enforcement officers injured after crash involving driver in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says
SAN ANTONIO — A DPS trooper and a Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office deputy were injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff's office told KENS 5 that around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull over a driver on I-10 near Seguin. The driver of that...
Former SAPD officer at center of feces sandwich controversy let go from reserve role in Floresville
SAN ANTONIO — The ex-SAPD officer who was fired for allegedly making a sandwich with feces and giving it to homeless person in 2016 has now been terminated from his position with Floresville Police Department. Floresville officials said Matthew Luckhurst had been working as a reserve officer for the...
KTSA
Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
sasportsstar.com
Driver shot, crashes into fence on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following a shootout on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It was just before 5 P.M. Tuesday when police were called to the 100 block of Roundtree Lane near Randolph Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed...
Guilty verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing BCSO K-9 Chucky
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jury has returned a guilty verdict against Matthew Mireles, the man on trial in the shooting death of a Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer. Mireles was accused of leading Bexar County deputies on a chase before shooting and killing the K-9 officer...
'Trying to make easy cash': Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from multiple San Antonio stores
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from at least three different south-side convenience stores in recent weeks, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman said Alex Vasquez was taken into custody Thursday, after investigators tracked him down via surveillance...
‘It would mean everything to get it back’: Cargo trailer stolen just weeks after family moves to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s not the warm welcome a family was expecting. A few weeks after moving to San Antonio, their cargo trailer was stolen from a southwest side neighborhood. A Tempur-Pedic mattress and stainless steel fridge were inside. On Tuesday, Rebecca Martinez woke up to find the...
Woman thrown from car after crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A driver was thrown from her car after a crash on 1604 near Culebra Road on the city's west side. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said one driver was turning onto the frontage road when it crashed into another car.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
