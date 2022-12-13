Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is resigning. She sent a letter to the OPS community this week saying she'll step down in June. She says she plans to spend more time with her family. Logan has served as Omaha Public Schools superintendent since 2018. Meanwhile, The superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Terry Haack announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. Haack has served as Bennington's superintendent for the past 19 years.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO