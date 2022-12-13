Read full article on original website
Super-Straight Super-man
4d ago
maybe they shouldn't have out sourced to a company that has had these issues for years like seriously a simple Google search of student transportation of America shows you how bad they are only good reviews being from people who work there, like it was pure stupidity to select them in the first place. and now the poor families have to suffer due to OPS transportation incompetent management. a simple Google search shows they should have never been given the contract.
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kios.org
Omaha/Bennington Public Schools Superintendents Announce Resignations On Same Day
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is resigning. She sent a letter to the OPS community this week saying she'll step down in June. She says she plans to spend more time with her family. Logan has served as Omaha Public Schools superintendent since 2018. Meanwhile, The superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Terry Haack announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. Haack has served as Bennington's superintendent for the past 19 years.
KETV.com
Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program
OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning. After four and a half years as the head of OPS, her resignation will be effective in June 2023. Before Omaha, Dr. Logan worked in the Philadelphia school district. She said she has an unnamed opportunity already lined up back home for next year.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
newwaysministry.org
Omaha Archdiocese Issues Revised Transgender Policy, But Still Faces Criticism
A U.S. archdiocese has issued a revised gender policy for Catholic schools after withdrawing a detailed six-page policy on the same topic earlier this year because of intense pushback from Catholics. The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, issued a new, one-page policy to be enacted in the coming school year. Crux...
KETV.com
Shelby County starting campaign to attract youth, families to towns
SHELBY, Iowa — The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is starting a campaign to attract more residents to the area. Todd Valline is the executive director of the chamber and believes the towns that make up Shelby County have everything people could want and need who may be moving from larger, metropolitan areas.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
KETV.com
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan to step down at end of the school year
Dr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she will be resigning as superintendent of Omaha Public Schools in June of next year.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
KETV.com
'All need a breather': Child care options limited as sicknesses spread
OMAHA, Neb. — In November, Marisa LaCombe’s child care provider handed her a notice. It informed the mom of two that the daycare would close for good. "I've been to nine places,” LaCombe said. “Searching, trying to figure out, OK, are they a good fit or are they, you know, reasonable? Are they on the way? All that stuff."
KETV.com
Omaha streetcar's impact on MUD gas, water bills
OMAHA, Neb. — Some officials across Omaha can't guarantee your gas or water bill won't be affected by the streetcar project. A city attorney, mayor's office representative and the Metropolitan Utilities District's senior vice president say they've been working together this month to avoid increasing rates. Water and gas mains run underground, where the streetcar needs rails in certain spots. Conversations increased in the past week.
WOWT
Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Homeowner says some trucks are getting lost on new Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For some drivers, it’s going to take a while to get used to the new Lincoln South Beltway. On the east end of the beltway, where Highway 2 and 120th Street connect, some drivers are getting confused due to a lack of clear signage.
