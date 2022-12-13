Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Reported Missing Ahead of Court Appearance
Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled appearance in court to testify in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez. Los Angeles police are investigating Justin Edison’s disappearance, according to Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, who told ABC7 Saturday that they had just learned of him being missing. Lanez stands accused of shooting Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. He faces criminal charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and felony negligent discharge of a firearm.Read it at ABC7
Prosecutor in Tory Lanez Case Says Tory Was in Intimate Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion
The prosecutor in the Tory Lanez shooting case told the jury that Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were in an intimate relationship despite Megan previously saying otherwise. On Monday (Dec. 12), opening statements began for the Tory Lanez shooting trial, in which he's accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While laying out his case, prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury that Tory and Megan were romantically seeing each other at some point, XXL has confirmed via a source. He also reportedly said the argument that preceded the shooting was sparked after Megan told Tory his music was not good.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan. According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro,...
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat
Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
OJ Da Juiceman Recalls Getting Booed While Opening Up for Wu-Tang Clan
OJ Da Juiceman had a big run in the late aughts, but the Atlanta rapper ran into a stiff crowd one night in New York City while opening up for Wu-Tang Clan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The 85 South Comedy Show shared a snippet of their new interview with OJ Da Juiceman where the Atlanta rapper recalled a time he got a less-than-warm reception in The Big Apple. According to OJ, this incident happened around 2009, shortly after his song with Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, "Who's Real," came out.
New Version of Kanye West’s Controversial ‘DJ Khaled’s Son’ Song Surfaces
A new version of a controversial Kanye West track titled "DJ Khaled's Son" recently surfaced. Snippets and different versions of this track have been leaking since 2018, but this appears to be the first time the song has surfaced in full and with a new beat. The song sees Ye seemingly defiantly using various slurs. The track has a demo feel to it, with Ye's lines being indecipherable at times.
Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
Shaquille O’Neal Disputes Soulja Boy’s First Rapper With $1 Million Bill Claim, Says He Had One in 1992
Shaquille O'Neal is disputing Soulja Boy's claim of being the first rapper with the mythical $1 million bill. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Soulja Boy hopped on his Instagram Story to do a little rich flexing for fans. In the clip, Big Draco is sitting in a car with a money bag full of stacks of cash.
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Yung Miami Blasts DJ Akademiks for Diss Over Diddy’s New Daughter
Yung Miami has blasted DJ Akademiks for his diss over Diddy's surprise announcement that he's the father of a new baby daughter. On Monday (Dec. 12), Yung Miami jumped on Twitter and slammed DJ Akademiks for his remarks regarding Diddy and his news that he welcomed a new baby daughter into the Combs family. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Ak hopped on Twitter and wrote in a tweet about Diddy having a baby while having side chicks.
Mother of Diddy’s New Baby Daughter Love Sean Combs Revealed – Report
It appears as though the mother of Diddy's new baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, has been revealed. According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Dec. 12), the identity of the woman who recently gave birth to Diddy's new bundle of joy has been uncovered by the child's birth certificate. The popular celebrity gossip site says that Love Sean Combs' mother is reportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran, pictured below.
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces
Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper. During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred...
Birdman Says He’s Changing His Name Next Year
Birdman is undergoing another name change next year, only this time he will be altering his government name. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Cash Money cofounder shared a video on social media explaining his decision. "2023, I’m changing my name," Birdman said in the video. "I was born Brian Brooks....
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
