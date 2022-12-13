Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Work progressing on Anderson Dam retrofit
At Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill, Tuesday, the low water level – just 3% of capacity -- is a sign something is happening below. For over a month, a team of engineers and excavators have been digging a 1,750-foot outlet tunnel beneath the water. Their progress is slow and steady – 10 feet a day through bedrock, which is on schedule. The opening is 20 feet in diameter but will narrow.
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Chilly much? Bay Area freeze warning expanded
OAKLAND, Calif. - The forecasted area for freezing temperatures this week just got bigger. The National Weather Service updated its forecast early Wednesday, extending its freeze warning to most inland portions of the Bay Area and increasing the freeze warning to include all coastal areas except for San Francisco. Both...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Police Commission's traffic-stop reform measure put on hold
A police reform measure in San Francisco was put on hold during a meeting Wednesday. The SF Police Commission's proposed measure would limit situations where police could pull over drivers for traffic stops. The police chief disagrees with the measure saying it limits law enforcement.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco crews investigate deadly house fire
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation is underway in San Francisco after a fire turned deadly. The fire broke out on Idora Avenue near Laguna Honda Boulevard about 9 a.m. Friday. The fire department said one adult who was rescued, later died from their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
KTVU FOX 2
Respiratory illnesses hitting the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Health officials are issuing a warning as families prepare to gather this holiday season, especially with the Bay Area in the midst of a triple epidemic. Health experts said at this point how this season develops is in everyone's hands. There is good news and bad news....
KTVU FOX 2
Self-driving cars: California DMV vs. Uncle Sam
OAKLAND, Calif. - On Friday, the California DMV eased some restrictions on GM's Cruise, the autonomous vehicle being tested on the streets of San Francisco. At the same time, the federal Auto Safety Agency announced an investigation into several crashes and street blockages involving the Cruise while the company awaits regulatory approval to expand its autonomous "robotaxi" in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Conservative group sues Oakland allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races
OAKLAND, Calif. - A conservative legal organization is trying to block a measure that Oakland voters approved, allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races. The US Justice Foundation sued Oakland over Measure S, passed by voters in last month's elections. They argue that the constitution does not allow people...
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
KTVU FOX 2
Traveling for the holidays? This is how early you should get to the airport.
Airport arrival times can spark heated debate. But, during the busy holiday travel season, experts recommend getting to the airport earlier than normal, and say some airports warrant arriving earlier than others. Two California airports ranked in the top 10 where it is most important to arrive early, according to...
KTVU FOX 2
Capital One to pay $2M to settle harassing calls lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - Capital One has been ordered to pay $2 million in penalties for harassing and annoying phone calls made to California residents. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin made the announcement Thursday. Capital One was sued by district attorney's offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa...
KTVU FOX 2
Los Gatos apartment building fire displaces several families
There was a loud bang before a fire ignited that rendered four units uninhabitable in a Los Gatos apartment building. A home security camera nearby recorded the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area home chefs prepare food for the homeless and others in need
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Bay Area non-profit found a new way to feed the homeless and others in need this holiday season. Community Kitchens trained volunteers to become home chefs. Parul Patel cooked for the homeless and those in need twice a month. She's among dozens of volunteers who participate...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's vice mayor wants to restore masking requirement in certain facilities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and some community members want to restore the requirement to wear a facial covering inside city facilities, which would provide equitable access to all and protect the public's health, Kaplan's office said Tuesday. Restoring the requirements, Kaplan and community members say, will...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Cruz police discover possible human remains
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz police reported possible human remains were discovered Thursday morning. Shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Street, authorities found the remains. Officials did not specify what prompted a search for the remains or how they made the discovery. The Santa Cruz...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
KTVU FOX 2
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death sounds alarm on rising rates of Black male suicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Many people are still shocked by the death of DJ and dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. He was the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show for nearly a decade and on Wednesday, he took his own life. The CDC says men are nearly four times...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter reportedly fails to pay rent for SF headquarters
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter has failed to pay rent on its downtown San Francisco headquarters for weeks, according to a new report from the New York Times. The report alleges Twitter hasn't paid rent on any of it's buildings across the globe. Elon Musk's social media giant has taken...
