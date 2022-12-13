At Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill, Tuesday, the low water level – just 3% of capacity -- is a sign something is happening below. For over a month, a team of engineers and excavators have been digging a 1,750-foot outlet tunnel beneath the water. Their progress is slow and steady – 10 feet a day through bedrock, which is on schedule. The opening is 20 feet in diameter but will narrow.

