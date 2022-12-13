ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hamlethub.com

Coastal storm to impact our area Thursday into Friday

A coastal low-pressure system will affect the region late Thursday into Friday night with a period of rain and wind. A period of snowfall is possible for some inland locations. * Total Snowfall: Up to 2 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley and interior portions of SW CT. Localized amounts...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 16, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 16, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
PASADENA, CA

