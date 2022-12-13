Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Coastal storm to impact our area Thursday into Friday
A coastal low-pressure system will affect the region late Thursday into Friday night with a period of rain and wind. A period of snowfall is possible for some inland locations. * Total Snowfall: Up to 2 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley and interior portions of SW CT. Localized amounts...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 16, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 16, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
newsantaana.com
A fire was extinguished on S. Main St. in Santa Ana early this morning
OCFA firefighters received multiple calls for a fire in the 3300 block of S. Main Street this morning at 5:53 a.m. E79 arrived to find cypress trees on fire with embers coming down on nearby structures. OCFA fire crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to knock down the...
Bacteria advisory issued for Los Angeles County beaches following recent storms
Los Angeles County officials are warning residents to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The ocean quality rain advisory was issued Monday for all L.A. County beaches and will stay in effect until Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public […]
thejoltnews.com
How my visit to Orange County inspired one of my New Year’s resolutions
We are lucky to live in a land where Christmas trees – which is to say evergreens – grow all around us, to sizes that must impress Santa as he and his reindeer fly overhead. I’m especially grateful for all our trees this week because I spent last...
KTLA.com
Scattered showers, mountain snow expected through Monday in Los Angeles and beyond
Scattered showers along with snow in the mountain regions are expected throughout Southern California into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A colder air mass coming into the region could also bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, dry and cool conditions are predicted by Monday night, lasting through Thursday.
Skiing in Orange County? Here's how a group of friends made it happen
Spencer Buchanan found a winter wonderland Monday when he decided to go skiing. The Newport Beach resident and his friends didn't have to travel far to find snow.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
COVID in LA County: New infections drop, but deaths rise, officials call it sign of what could come
It's a major concern for health officials: despite a recent drop in cases, Los Angeles County is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 infections of more than 100% in the past month.
Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach
The company will fly to Orlando seasonally beginning in July, "building a bridge between the two happiest places on earth,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. The post Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
