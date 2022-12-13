ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

By Mekaela Muck, Max Claypool
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship.

Viking Polaris was traveling to Antarctica through the infamous Drake Passage. The wave hit the ship, crashing through the walls and into the rooms of the passengers, causing the walls to smash into each other.

The surge of water and debris left people trapped in their rooms and seriously injured some.

WNCT’s Meteorologist Max Claypool talked with two of the passengers, Melinda and Duncan, who were in their room when the wave hit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Five riverside sites measure high in bacteria, Sound Rivers reports

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Sound Rivers’ year-round water-quality testing results for December are in, and five of the 13 sites tested failed this month. “We took our water samples at the very beginning of yesterday’s significant rain event, so please note that the results might be different and bacteria levels might be higher now that there’s […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern glass artist restores historical pieces

Michael Rose Watson has built a professional reputation as a glass artist. She now works in New Bern to restore historical stained glass windows and to create her own works. Michael Rose Watson has built a professional reputation as a glass artist. She now works in New Bern to restore historical stained glass windows and to create her own works.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in New Bern offers diversity to downtown area

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai. “We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon. […]
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington police take part in Shop With a Cop event

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 30 children went home with some new goods thanks to a program through the Washington Police Department. The City of Washington’s 16th annual Shop With A Cop event was held. Police department officials shopped for children at Walmart. On Friday, they received their gifts just in time for Christmas. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 …. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern is changing employee salaries after review

The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. New Bern is changing employee salaries after review. The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. 10pm Kinston officials address crime in the city. Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about...
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy