Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship.

Viking Polaris was traveling to Antarctica through the infamous Drake Passage. The wave hit the ship, crashing through the walls and into the rooms of the passengers, causing the walls to smash into each other.

The surge of water and debris left people trapped in their rooms and seriously injured some.

WNCT’s Meteorologist Max Claypool talked with two of the passengers, Melinda and Duncan, who were in their room when the wave hit.

