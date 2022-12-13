ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Family Promise of Bell County Previews Promise House

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house today, to share with the community their new facility. The non-profit organization is gearing up to fully open and service those in need with their new home by the end of the month. The...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

More Mall-to-Mall work could disrupt Christmas shopping

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. TxDOT says that crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout the project. The following...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Jessie’s Tortilla Factory continues Holiday Tradition serving Tamales

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — There’s 11 days left until Christmas and one Hispanic owned business in Waco is continuing its tradition serving a special item. It’s tamales, Jessie’s Tortilla Factory is celebrating 65 years of operation with no plans of slowing down. Tamale making is...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Help available for veterans with toxic exposure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An event in Temple will help to inform Central Texas Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act. The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on their Temple Campus in Building 171, Room A-25. This event also hopes to encourage veterans to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Construction paused on Meta Data Center in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — The parent-company of Facebook has stopped construction on a data center in Temple, at least temporarily. FOX 44 News reached out to Meta about work stopping at the construction site. We received a statement minutes later from the company. “In order to best serve our...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County porch pirate caught on camera

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail

Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Milam Co. Deputy won’t face charges in deadly shooting

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County Grand Jury decided Thursday not to indict Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV for a shooting in October. Jury members ruled that Ferguson was justified in the shooting that ended with the death of 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers of Rockdale. Milam County Sheriff...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Temple holds pre signing day celebration for Nate Mitchell

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With National Signing Day set to occur after school lets out for Christmas Break, Temple High School held a celebration for defensive back Nate Mitchell, who is set to sign with New Mexico State. Mitchell has excelled in the Wildcat secondary over the past...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Seven UMHB Football players earn AP-All America honors

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar season, seven members of the UMHB Football team earned spots on the Associated Press Division III All-America teams on Thursday. KJ Miller was the lone UMHB offensive player to make the first team, while lineman Sante Parker Jr., and defensive back Titus Dunk both made the first team on the defensive side of the ball.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Mart falls in 2A Division II state championship game

ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers pursuit of another state championship game up short on Wednesday night as they lost 41-21 to No. 6 Albany. It was a back and forth title game early on in the first half as the teams traded touchdowns, with Mart tying the game up at 14 with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter.
MART, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow steps down

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow is stepping down. Ludlow has told FOX 44 Sports that he informed his team of his resignation on Thursday morning. The first-year coach is stepping down after the Rockets went 3-7 in 2022. Ludlow says he intends to keep coaching.
ROBINSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy