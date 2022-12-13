Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Family Promise of Bell County Previews Promise House
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house today, to share with the community their new facility. The non-profit organization is gearing up to fully open and service those in need with their new home by the end of the month. The...
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
fox44news.com
More Mall-to-Mall work could disrupt Christmas shopping
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. TxDOT says that crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout the project. The following...
fox44news.com
Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
fox44news.com
Jessie’s Tortilla Factory continues Holiday Tradition serving Tamales
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — There’s 11 days left until Christmas and one Hispanic owned business in Waco is continuing its tradition serving a special item. It’s tamales, Jessie’s Tortilla Factory is celebrating 65 years of operation with no plans of slowing down. Tamale making is...
fox44news.com
Help available for veterans with toxic exposure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An event in Temple will help to inform Central Texas Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act. The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on their Temple Campus in Building 171, Room A-25. This event also hopes to encourage veterans to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
fox44news.com
Construction paused on Meta Data Center in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — The parent-company of Facebook has stopped construction on a data center in Temple, at least temporarily. FOX 44 News reached out to Meta about work stopping at the construction site. We received a statement minutes later from the company. “In order to best serve our...
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
fox44news.com
Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
fox44news.com
Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail
Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
fox44news.com
Milam Co. Deputy won’t face charges in deadly shooting
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County Grand Jury decided Thursday not to indict Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV for a shooting in October. Jury members ruled that Ferguson was justified in the shooting that ended with the death of 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers of Rockdale. Milam County Sheriff...
fox44news.com
Temple holds pre signing day celebration for Nate Mitchell
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With National Signing Day set to occur after school lets out for Christmas Break, Temple High School held a celebration for defensive back Nate Mitchell, who is set to sign with New Mexico State. Mitchell has excelled in the Wildcat secondary over the past...
fox44news.com
No. 1 La Vega Girls Basketball improves to 17-3 with win over Dallas Christian
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 1 La Vega Pirates continued their dominance at home, taking down the Dallas Christian Chargers, 60-37. La Vega is off for the weekend before it returns to take on Rudder at home on Tuesday, December 20th at 11:15 a.m.
fox44news.com
Seven UMHB Football players earn AP-All America honors
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar season, seven members of the UMHB Football team earned spots on the Associated Press Division III All-America teams on Thursday. KJ Miller was the lone UMHB offensive player to make the first team, while lineman Sante Parker Jr., and defensive back Titus Dunk both made the first team on the defensive side of the ball.
fox44news.com
Mart falls in 2A Division II state championship game
ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers pursuit of another state championship game up short on Wednesday night as they lost 41-21 to No. 6 Albany. It was a back and forth title game early on in the first half as the teams traded touchdowns, with Mart tying the game up at 14 with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter.
fox44news.com
Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow steps down
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow is stepping down. Ludlow has told FOX 44 Sports that he informed his team of his resignation on Thursday morning. The first-year coach is stepping down after the Rockets went 3-7 in 2022. Ludlow says he intends to keep coaching.
Comments / 0