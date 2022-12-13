Read full article on original website
Nick
3d ago
He should also be arrested for stupidity and maybe for aiding to the delinquency of a minor as well.
Reply
3
Related
California school district president resigns after allegedly hosting students at party with 'dirty Santa'
California school district president Steven Llanusa resigned after he invited choir students to perform at an adult party, where they were allegedly exposed to a "dirty Santa."
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"
The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president
A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president. Jennifer Solot, a board member with the Upper Moreland School District, a suburb north of Philadelphia, made the comments during a Dec. 6 meeting after board members nominated two candidates for board president.
krcrtv.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Arizona judge dismisses Finchem’s election challenge in secretary of state race
An Arizona judge on Friday dismissed Republican Mark Finchem's lawsuit seeking a new secretary of state election after he lost the race in November to Democrat Adrian Fontes. In her ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian dismissed Finchem’s lawsuit against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Fontes, confirming Fontes' election win.
Vermont's first trans lawmaker gets engaged at rainbow-lit White House
Vermont Rep. Taylor Small, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, got engaged to her partner, Carsen Russell, while the White House was lit with rainbow lights on Tuesday. The two traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal bill that will provide additional protection for same-sex marriages.
Five Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers involved in the deadly arrest of a Black motorist back in 2019 are now facing charges, including one for negligent homicide. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the latest. Warning: Some viewers may find the following footage disturbing. Dec. 17, 2022.
Full list of Thursday early dismissals for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals. Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here. Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated […]
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place
A federal appeals court has denied a request by more than a dozen states to keep Title 42 in place, a policy that has been used more than two million times to turn migrants away from the border. Thousands of migrants are currently camping out in Juarez, Mexico, hoping to cross into Texas in anticipation of Title 42 ending on Wednesday, December 21st. Dec. 17, 2022.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
Historic wave of Cuban migrants will have a lasting impact on Florida
MIAMI, Fla. — Over the past several months, Máximo A. has been working the phones and talking to people he knows to help seven relatives who recently came from Cuba find work in a new city and country. They all took the most popular route since Cuba’s ally...
Alex Murdaugh, disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son, faces new legal trouble
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
goldrushcam.com
California Air Resources Board (CARB) Approves Unprecedented Climate Action Plan To Shift World’s 4th Largest Economy From Fossil Fuels To Clean And Renewable Energy
Final 2022 Scoping Plan to reduce demand for petroleum by 94%, cut air pollution by 71%, reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85%, and reach carbon neutrality by 2045. December 16, 2022 - The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045. The 2022 Scoping Plan provides a detailed sector-by-sector roadmap to guide the world’s fourth-largest economy away from its current dependance on petroleum and fossil gas to clean and renewable energy resources and zero-emission vehicles.
Bakersfield Californian
Shepard says he wants a recount for state Senate race
Three days after the race was decided, David Shepard, the former challenger for the state 16th District Senate seat, announced Wednesday that he seeks a recount. One of the closest state races in California history ended Saturday with Sen. Melissa Hurtado winning by .008 percent, or 20 votes out of 137,000 cast.
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
North Carolina Supreme Court rejects 'racially discriminatory' voter ID law and state electoral map
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday knocked down a 2018 voter-identification law it said discriminated against Black voters and ordered a state Senate map be redrawn due to Republican partisan gerrymandering. Both were 4-3 decisions along party lines, with all the court’s Democratic justices voting in the majority and...
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
NBC News
561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7