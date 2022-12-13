The Documentary Examines The Water Crisis In Jackson, Miss. Months After The City Was Left Without Running Water, And Why Residents Still Don’t Trust The Water System Today. (Dec. 16, 2022) – NBC News will present Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water, an all-new documentary short hosted by NBC News reporter, Zinhle Essamuah, that spotlights the tight-knit community in Jackson, Mississippi months after a crisis left them without running water. The state says the water is safe to drink, but many in Jackson still don’t trust a system that has plagued them for decades. The documentary launches today, Dec. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW and is also available to stream on Peacock and the NBC News YouTube channel.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO