Musk reinstates suspended journalists after Twitter poll

Several high-profile journalists who were suspended from Twitter on Thursday evening were reinstated early Saturday. "The people have spoken," Elon Musk tweeted. Twitter users voted in a poll posted by Musk to reinstate the accounts, which were cut off without warning. The social media platform's new owner has recently used Twitter polls for several high-profile decisions including the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account.
Are Elon Musk and Twitter heading for a clash with Europe's 'red lines?'

LONDON — Elon Musk’s decision to suspend several high-profile journalists from Twitter drew condemnation not just in the United States but farther afield, where backlash to the move in Europe highlighted what could be an impending showdown with the billionaire. Leaders on the continent lined up to criticize...
New ‘Harry & Meghan’ episodes expose family fallout

Prince Harry describes a furious row with his brother William in the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” as well as Meghan having a miscarriage amid their legal battle with the Daily Mail. NBC News’ Keir Simmons shares more about the royal feud.Dec. 16, 2022.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ on "The Ellen Show,” has died by suicide at the age of 40. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on the legacy he leaves behind and the tributes now pouring in. Dec. 15, 2022.
NBC NEWS SPOTLIGHTS JACKSON’S DECADES LONG WATER CRISIS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY ‘BOILING POINT: A CITY’S FIGHT FOR CLEAN WATER’

The Documentary Examines The Water Crisis In Jackson, Miss. Months After The City Was Left Without Running Water, And Why Residents Still Don’t Trust The Water System Today. (Dec. 16, 2022) – NBC News will present Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water, an all-new documentary short hosted by NBC News reporter, Zinhle Essamuah, that spotlights the tight-knit community in Jackson, Mississippi months after a crisis left them without running water. The state says the water is safe to drink, but many in Jackson still don’t trust a system that has plagued them for decades. The documentary launches today, Dec. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW and is also available to stream on Peacock and the NBC News YouTube channel.
