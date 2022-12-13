Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter, Elon Musk suspend several journalists from the platform
Elon Musk and his company Twitter have suspended a number of journalists from the platform as well as the account that tracks Musk’s private jet using public information. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has the latest on the social media giant.Dec. 17, 2022.
Musk reinstates suspended journalists after Twitter poll
Several high-profile journalists who were suspended from Twitter on Thursday evening were reinstated early Saturday. "The people have spoken," Elon Musk tweeted. Twitter users voted in a poll posted by Musk to reinstate the accounts, which were cut off without warning. The social media platform's new owner has recently used Twitter polls for several high-profile decisions including the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account.
Are Elon Musk and Twitter heading for a clash with Europe's 'red lines?'
LONDON — Elon Musk’s decision to suspend several high-profile journalists from Twitter drew condemnation not just in the United States but farther afield, where backlash to the move in Europe highlighted what could be an impending showdown with the billionaire. Leaders on the continent lined up to criticize...
Musk cheerleaders and conservative influencers criticize journalist suspensions from Twitter
Some of Elon Musk’s biggest cheerleaders, alongside some conservative influencers, are condemning Twitter’s decision Thursday to suspend several high-profile journalists who have covered Musk at outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN. “In short, I’m against the Twitter suspensions,” conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro...
New ‘Harry & Meghan’ episodes expose family fallout
Prince Harry describes a furious row with his brother William in the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” as well as Meghan having a miscarriage amid their legal battle with the Daily Mail. NBC News’ Keir Simmons shares more about the royal feud.Dec. 16, 2022.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Harry and Meghan had my sympathies. Now I just want them to stop.
I had no intention of watching the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8. Though the former royal couple had my sympathy, they didn’t deserve more of my attention. At least, that’s what I told myself. My vow not...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ on "The Ellen Show,” has died by suicide at the age of 40. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on the legacy he leaves behind and the tributes now pouring in. Dec. 15, 2022.
Musk’s suspension of journalists could embolden authoritarians, free speech experts warn
Free speech experts and human rights organizations blasted Elon Musk's decision to suspend several high-profile journalists from Twitter on Thursday, with some raising concerns that the tech tycoon has created an opening for authoritarian regimes to intensify their crackdowns on independent reporting and political dissent. In interviews, academics who specialize...
U.K. royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment
A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person Friday and promised to educate herself about racism. Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting...
Harry and Meghan take direct aim at the royal family in the final episodes of Netflix series
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, took direct aim at the British royal family in the final installment of their Netflix documentary series, accusing them of actively fueling negative media coverage that they said helped drive Meghan to suicidal thoughts and led the couple to leave the country.
NBC NEWS SPOTLIGHTS JACKSON’S DECADES LONG WATER CRISIS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY ‘BOILING POINT: A CITY’S FIGHT FOR CLEAN WATER’
The Documentary Examines The Water Crisis In Jackson, Miss. Months After The City Was Left Without Running Water, And Why Residents Still Don’t Trust The Water System Today. (Dec. 16, 2022) – NBC News will present Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water, an all-new documentary short hosted by NBC News reporter, Zinhle Essamuah, that spotlights the tight-knit community in Jackson, Mississippi months after a crisis left them without running water. The state says the water is safe to drink, but many in Jackson still don’t trust a system that has plagued them for decades. The documentary launches today, Dec. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW and is also available to stream on Peacock and the NBC News YouTube channel.
NBC News
562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0