Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
'Lopez vs. Lopez' is 'history-making' in its Latino portrayals, actor Selenis Leyva says
As the new network comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez" airs its midseason episode Friday, Afro Latina actor Selenis Leyva said she's excited about a TV series that wants to change the way Americans see Latinos. “I definitely wanted to jump on board and be part of what I feel is like...
New ‘Harry & Meghan’ episodes expose family fallout
Prince Harry describes a furious row with his brother William in the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” as well as Meghan having a miscarriage amid their legal battle with the Daily Mail. NBC News’ Keir Simmons shares more about the royal feud.Dec. 16, 2022.
Harry and Meghan take direct aim at the royal family in the final episodes of Netflix series
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, took direct aim at the British royal family in the final installment of their Netflix documentary series, accusing them of actively fueling negative media coverage that they said helped drive Meghan to suicidal thoughts and led the couple to leave the country.
