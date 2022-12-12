ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

1 dead after rollover crash in St. Petersburg, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon, according to police.

It happened near the intersection of 38th Avenue North just after 3 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release Monday night.

A red Chevrolet Equinox was heading north in the median lane and a white Toyota Tacoma was driving north in the curb lane when, due to “an unknown reason, the Chevrolet driver lost control and struck the Toyota, causing his vehicle to roll,” police said.

The Chevrolet driver died at the scene, the release said. The Tacoma driver was not injured and remained at the crash scene to cooperate with officers.

The investigation continues, police said.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
