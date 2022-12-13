ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

cbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize Over $330K in Cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $330,000 in street value. “Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle...
EAGLE PASS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Uvalde school shooting survivors tell their stories through photos

UVALDE, Texas -- Eight young survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, joined ABC News to help tell their stories in the wake of the tragedy. In a series of workshops, they learned the fundamentals of photography - starting with the technical operation of their cameras and ending with advice on how to visualize and capture their emotions through photos.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

