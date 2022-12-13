Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say
CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville. On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking...
kagstv.com
Uvalde sheriff had vital information on shooter that he didn't share, new report says
UVALDE, Texas — A brand new report was released Thursday about the extent of law enforcement’s slow response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. It says the sheriff of Uvalde County, Ruben Nolasco, had vital information about the shooter but did not share it with other law enforcement.
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after her daughter was killed.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize Over $330K in Cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $330,000 in street value. “Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle...
ABC13 Houston
Uvalde school shooting survivors tell their stories through photos
UVALDE, Texas -- Eight young survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, joined ABC News to help tell their stories in the wake of the tragedy. In a series of workshops, they learned the fundamentals of photography - starting with the technical operation of their cameras and ending with advice on how to visualize and capture their emotions through photos.
CNN
