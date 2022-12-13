ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.

The Granite Bay High School basketball team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Granite Bay High School
Capital Christian High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Delta High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Delta High School
Rosemont High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
ROCKLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police say missing woman found safe

The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: (KTXL) — Sacramento Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Aeris Hammock, a missing 24-year-old woman that hasn’t been seen since Dec. 9. According to police, Hammock is considered […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured. Air operations deputies were reportedly doing patrols when they had to come down.Though it was not a crash, the hard landing led to some damage on the bottom of the chopper.The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.No further details were released at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Thursday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location has not been revealed it will be in […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
kubaradio.com

Olivehurst Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Linda

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An unidentified 26-year-old Olivehurst man was killed early last Thursday morning after reportedly running a stop sign at Kay Street and Alicia Avenue in Linda. CHP Yuba-Sutter reports the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who suffered minor injuries. However, ABC10 reports the driver who ran that stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene.
LINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
STOCKTON, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy