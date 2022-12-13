Sacramento, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured. Air operations deputies were reportedly doing patrols when they had to come down.Though it was not a crash, the hard landing led to some damage on the bottom of the chopper.The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.No further details were released at this time.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO