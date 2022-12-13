Sacramento, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.
The Granite Bay High School basketball team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Granite Bay High School
Capital Christian High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Delta High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Delta High School
Rosemont High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0