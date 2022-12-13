Read full article on original website
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
northforker.com
Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients
There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
Milleridge Inn holiday village features festive fun for the family
News 12 Long Island’s Danielle Campbell visits Jericho with a look at what you can expect there this holiday season.
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month
A few new restaurants have been sighted in Westchester this past month and we can’t help but get excited to check out these new eateries in the area. Here is what we have so far.
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
Expect Delays: Overnight Closure Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Wednesday night, Dec. 14. All eastbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to transportation officials. The closures...
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
longisland.com
The Paramount in Huntington Has Highest Grossing Ticket Sales Worldwide in 2022
It beat out House of Blues in Boston and Pier 17 in New York City. The Paramount has been named the number one club in the world by ticket sales, according to Pollstar, a trade publication that tracks data for the global concert industry. The Huntington-based club, known for its...
larchmontloop.com
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase
Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County considered high risk for COVID once again
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Suffolk County residents to wear masks while at indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status. The recommendation is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, for the week ending Dec. 3, there were 264-290 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 died from the virus in the county. There were 4,168 new cases reported. The reinfection rate for Long Island increased from 10.3 to 18 per 100,000.
tbrnewsmedia.com
PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected
In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
11 Former Union Officials Admit To Accepting Bribes, Suffolk County DA Says
The former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other former union officials have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their acceptance of bribes and illegal cash payments. James Cahill, the former president of the organization that represents more than 200,000 unionized construction workers,...
School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported
Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island.A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on T…
