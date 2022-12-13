ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
northforker.com

Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients

There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
JAMESPORT, NY
midislandtimes.com

Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
larchmontloop.com

Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase

Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
RYE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County considered high risk for COVID once again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Suffolk County residents to wear masks while at indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status. The recommendation is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, for the week ending Dec. 3, there were 264-290 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 died from the virus in the county. There were 4,168 new cases reported. The reinfection rate for Long Island increased from 10.3 to 18 per 100,000.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected

In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy