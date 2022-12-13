Read full article on original website
Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
A Gwinnett County home went up in flames Friday evening, causing major damage during an accidental fire, officials said....
Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies. Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barrow County (Barrow County, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Barrow County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened along Old Thompson Mill Road and State Route 211. According to the authorities, a major collision involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck, and an unidentified vehicle at around 12:05 p.m.
Man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing from Hall County officials
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old man is now dead after attempting to flee from police on his motorcycle on Saturday, police officials said. The office said a Hall County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over 28-year-old Jeremy Wayne Burney for traffic offenses when the driver ignored officials and drove off. That's when the deputy called Georgia State Patrol for assistance.
Man dead after walking into Norcross home with gunshot wound, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood. Gwinnett County police say a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home on Stanfield Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say they were called to the home around 7...
Investigation continues after 78-year-old Ga. woman dies from car crash, authorities say
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Dec. 14, around 6:45 a.m., a 2014 Nissan Altima attempted to make a U-turn on Lexington Road when it was hit by a 2007 Ford Econoline driving eastbound on Lexington Road.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger
A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen
A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman. The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.
Woman killed in traffic accident in Forsyth County
A woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Bonnie Hammond, 73, was killed in the accident at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road. A preliminary investigation...
Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team. The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who...
Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
