Hall County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing from Hall County officials

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old man is now dead after attempting to flee from police on his motorcycle on Saturday, police officials said. The office said a Hall County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over 28-year-old Jeremy Wayne Burney for traffic offenses when the driver ignored officials and drove off. That's when the deputy called Georgia State Patrol for assistance.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger

A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen

A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash

Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman. The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

fox5atlanta.com

Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team. The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
ATLANTA, GA

