LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO