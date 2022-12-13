ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Tri-City Herald

No. 1 2024 college football recruit Dylan Raiola de-commits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola, the 5-star quarterback and No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 college football recruiting class, has de-committed from Ohio State, his family said. Raiola originally gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes on May 9 over finalists Georgia, USC, Nebraska, and Oregon. Now all those schools figure to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy