Southold, NY

Thrillist

Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC

Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.
BRANFORD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!

Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000. MLS# 3418580. For more information...
STONY BROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson – Stunning Post Modern On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

Stunning formal living spaces, updated spacious eat-in kitchen open to den w/custom built-ins surrounding the fireplace & a bonus room. Primary suite with spacious en-suite bath. Finished, walk-out lower level with wet bar. All village amenities. $830,000. ML#3446853.
northforker.com

Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients

There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
JAMESPORT, NY
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Girl's Night Out Raises Thousands To Help Keep People Warm This Winter

Julie Whamond is a long-time Westport resident who hosts an annual "Girl's Nite Out" for friends. This year, Julie contacted Elaine Allen Daignault, Town Director of Human Services to see if the Warm-Up Fund could use an extra boost post-COVID and whether the party could serve a dual purpose. As you may know, Human Services relies on community donations to provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need. This winter season will be challenging with the increasing fuel and electricity prices.
WESTPORT, CT
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
CALVERTON, NY
ctexaminer.com

Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park

Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
midislandtimes.com

Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

