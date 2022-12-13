Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO