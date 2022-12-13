Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC
Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!
Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000. MLS# 3418580. For more information...
Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors
The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson – Stunning Post Modern On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!
Stunning formal living spaces, updated spacious eat-in kitchen open to den w/custom built-ins surrounding the fireplace & a bonus room. Primary suite with spacious en-suite bath. Finished, walk-out lower level with wet bar. All village amenities. $830,000. ML#3446853.
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
northforker.com
Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients
There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Milleridge Inn holiday village features festive fun for the family
News 12 Long Island’s Danielle Campbell visits Jericho with a look at what you can expect there this holiday season.
westportlocal.com
Westport Girl's Night Out Raises Thousands To Help Keep People Warm This Winter
Julie Whamond is a long-time Westport resident who hosts an annual "Girl's Nite Out" for friends. This year, Julie contacted Elaine Allen Daignault, Town Director of Human Services to see if the Warm-Up Fund could use an extra boost post-COVID and whether the party could serve a dual purpose. As you may know, Human Services relies on community donations to provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need. This winter season will be challenging with the increasing fuel and electricity prices.
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park
Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
27east.com
East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk
East Hampton Town officials on Tuesday confirmed plans to propose a land swap with Suffolk County, offering a 19-acre parcel that the town just purchased off East Lake Drive in... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
