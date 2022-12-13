Read full article on original website
Seahawks No. 2 Overall Draft Pick as Russell Wilson Sits for Broncos?
Slowly but surely, the emphasis in the world of the Seattle Seahawks as it relates to the departed Russell Wilson will morph from some level of glee over his failures with his new team in Denver to how the blockbuster trade will continue to fortify the Seattle roster. The latest...
Chiefs Must Keep Foot on the Gas as Mahomes Returns to Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s home state this weekend to take on the Houston Texans. The Chiefs are heavy two-touchdown favorites over a Texans team that has only won one game so far this season. Despite the bad record, though, the Chiefs shouldn’t be overlooking any team at this point.
Broncos Rule Out Russell Wilson for Cardinals Matchup
Despite star quarterback Russell Wilson passing the NFL's concussion protocol, the Denver Broncos made the decision to sit him out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Given how Wilson was wobbling feet after suffering his concussion during the narrow defeat last week against the Kansas City Chiefs — giving...
Falcons Confident in Desmond Ridder Ahead of First Start in ‘Hostile’ Saints Environment
The NFC South is still in disarray, and the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons have a small chance of making the postseason. The Falcons will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they travel to the Big Easy to take on the 4-9 New Orleans Saints. A win would keep their postseason...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Seahawks Star LB Jordyn Brooks Has Neck ‘Discomfort’; Backup Tanner Muse ‘Ready’
For 10 All-Pro caliber years, the Seattle Seahawks defense was led by inside linebacker Bobby Wagner ... but with him now off to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle has transitioned to former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks. All Brooks has done without Wagner is follow up a breakout 2021 season by...
Saints Injury Roundup: Two Players Ruled Out on Final Report
OUT: Zack Baun (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Gray was a non-participant of Friday's practice, as he had a new injury (back) added to the report. Meanwhile, Turner was upgraded to full....
NFL Draft Profile: Beau Branyan, Offensive Tackle, Southern Illinois Salukis
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. From the Raiders’ Locker Room: QB Jarrett Stidham. By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
Steelers Know (But Won’t Say) Their Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers already know who their starting quarterback will be against the Carolina Panthers, but they refuse to let the secret out. They have dropped hints, though, and because of them, we have a good feel for who's playing QB this weekend. Unfortunately, it's not Kenny Pickett. And who it is may upset a chunk of the fanbase.
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder
In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts On Coaching Justin Reid: ‘Heck Of A Football Player’
HOUSTON — Veteran safety Justin Reid will return to NRG Stadium Sunday when the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 contest. Reid is the second ex-Texan who will play against his former team in Houston. But unlike when Deshaun Watson faced off against the Texans in Week 13, coach Lovie Smith has found memories of working alongside the veteran safety.
‘No Babying’: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons’ Process Toward Debut
When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.
Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy Returns to Practice, 13 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
LIMITED: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Ingram, Washington, Williams, Baun, Lutz, and Jordan were among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Chase Hansen and Erik McCoy were among those to return...
Robert Saleh Explains Why He Has Faith in Zach Wilson in First Start Since Being Benched
Zach Wilson's most recent start in a Jets uniform was the young quarterback's lowest point. The signal-caller threw for just 77 yards in an embarrassing effort against the Patriots back in Week 11, adding controversy when he failed to take accountability for the offense's putrid performance. With Mike White suddenly...
NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 15. With no more bye weeks, all 32 teams are in action. Several big games have playoff ramifications for both teams, including an AFC East game between the Bills and Dolphins and an NFC East showdown on Sunday night between the Commanders and Giants, two teams that tied in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Lions look to stay hot against the Jets and the Cowboys may have their hands full with the Jaguars.
Starting Pitching No Longer ‘Top Priority’ For Rangers
The Texas Rangers aren’t looking to take a bow, but Chris Young believes the team has satisfied what was its top priority this offseason — starting pitching. The Rangers executive vice president and general manager said as much during Andrew Heaney’s introductory press conference. “(Starting pitching) was...
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Downgraded To Doubtful For Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been downgraded for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin is dealing with a sprained right ankle. The Heat are also expecting the return of guard Victor Oladipo, who missed Thursday's against the Houston Rockets to rest his knee.
