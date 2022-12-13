Read full article on original website
Kids N Badges in Calexico
Santa Claus made a stop at the kids n badges event in Calexico The post Kids N Badges in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year
Arizona State University El Diablito Alumni Chapter will sponsor the 15th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday, December 17. The post Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year appeared first on KYMA.
Legend visits Helping Hands
Home of Guiding Hands received a holiday treat with a visit from former HGH CEO Mark Klaus, who brought author and motivational speaker Dr. Temple Grandin to speak to the organization’s front line workers and clients. Klaus is currently the executive director for the San Diego Regional Center, so...
Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend
After 8 years a Yuma Christmas tradition came back and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors. The post Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Prospect camp in Calexico
(KYMA, KECY) - A prospect camp from ages 13 to 18 will be taking place on Tuesday, December 20th from 9am to 1 pm. Calexico's own Amber Flores, softball coach at Seminole State College in Oklahoma will be evaluating players along with other college coaches . Soft players ages 6...
Calexico presents a Christmas drive-thru event
The Calexico Recreation Department presents the 3rd Annual Santa's North Pole Express tonight at the Calexico Community Center. The post Calexico presents a Christmas drive-thru event appeared first on KYMA.
Prep wrestling floods into Yuma in two separate meets
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter break approaches with chillier weather outside, it got heated inside on the mat for AIA prep wrestling on Wednesday. Both San Pasqual and Kofa hosted boys and girls wrestling. The Warrior Wrestling Meet hosting a slew of out of town teams, along with Antelope and Cibola girls. Kofa hosting two out of town teams, along with Gila Ridge.
Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border
Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector. The post Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border appeared first on KYMA.
CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher
The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) said in a press release they can't share any more details about the arrest of the substitute teacher accused of molesting a 16-year-old child on campus. The post CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico East Port of Entry resumes to normal hours
The Calexico East Port of Entry will go back to normal operating hours. The post Calexico East Port of Entry resumes to normal hours appeared first on KYMA.
Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights
IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Imperial County announces new leadership
Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. The post Imperial County announces new leadership appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation
CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
Dinsmore, Polston depart Hospital District board as new members are sworn in
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On Wednesday two members finished their terms on Yuma's Hospital District Board One. Rick Dinsmore stepped down from the board after serving for over two decades. Former Chairman Jeffrey Polston presented him with a plaque for his service to the community. Three members were sworn...
NBC 11 Sports: Seibel to step away, Cibola hoops steals two from Crims & Raiders soccer goes the OT distance
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the Yuma Criminals stole the day with head coach Bo Seibel's resignation announcement, there were still plenty of games to get to on Friday night. Starting on the hardwood, the Cibola Raiders swept the night - beating the Yuma Criminals in both boys and...
Kofa boys soccer gets back in win column after 1-0 win against Gila Ridge
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer defeated Gila Ridge at home 1-0 on Thursday night. The Kings were looking to get back to their winning ways after a 1-0 loss at Cibola on Tuesday night. Kofa and Gila Ridge remained scoreless at the end of the first half,...
NBC 11 Sports: ‘Rocks hoops keeps cooking, several teams hit the mat, Yuma soccer gets first win
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While two local hoops teams continued their early season hot streak, another celebrated their first tally in the win column on the soccer field. Both Yuma Catholic boys and girls teams handled business easily at home Wednesday night, the girls improving to 8-1 as the boys remain perfect at 9-0.
