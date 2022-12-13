ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

eccalifornian.com

Legend visits Helping Hands

Home of Guiding Hands received a holiday treat with a visit from former HGH CEO Mark Klaus, who brought author and motivational speaker Dr. Temple Grandin to speak to the organization’s front line workers and clients. Klaus is currently the executive director for the San Diego Regional Center, so...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Prospect camp in Calexico

(KYMA, KECY) - A prospect camp from ages 13 to 18 will be taking place on Tuesday, December 20th from 9am to 1 pm. Calexico's own Amber Flores, softball coach at Seminole State College in Oklahoma will be evaluating players along with other college coaches . Soft players ages 6...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Prep wrestling floods into Yuma in two separate meets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter break approaches with chillier weather outside, it got heated inside on the mat for AIA prep wrestling on Wednesday. Both San Pasqual and Kofa hosted boys and girls wrestling. The Warrior Wrestling Meet hosting a slew of out of town teams, along with Antelope and Cibola girls. Kofa hosting two out of town teams, along with Gila Ridge.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher

The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) said in a press release they can't share any more details about the arrest of the substitute teacher accused of molesting a 16-year-old child on campus. The post CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights

IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation

CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Dinsmore, Polston depart Hospital District board as new members are sworn in

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On Wednesday two members finished their terms on Yuma's Hospital District Board One. Rick Dinsmore stepped down from the board after serving for over two decades. Former Chairman Jeffrey Polston presented him with a plaque for his service to the community. Three members were sworn...
YUMA, AZ

