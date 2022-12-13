ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Yahoo Sports

Cathedral beats Tech for City title, but game ends early: 'It’s embarrassing for everyone involved.'

Jason Delaney sat on a bench inside the visiting locker room Monday night at Tech with his head on his hands, eyes pointed toward the floor. This was the scene after Delaney’s top-seeded Cathedral team defeated second-seeded Tech , 80-64, for the City tournament championship. Instead of cutting down the nets and taking pictures with the trophy as is the normal protocol after a City championship, both teams — and fans — were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools

Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
WASHINGTON, IN
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN

