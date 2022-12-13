Read full article on original website
2022 Indy Classic: How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic, which takes the place of the former Crossroad Classic event in Indianapolis. The team will play Davidson at 6:15 p.m. ET. The matchup also sets up a battle between siblings, as freshman guard Fletcher Loyer...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana hoops includes two key Hoosiers in starting lineup for top-ranked Kansas matchup
Indiana will have two key players who were questionable heading into the game against Kansas. The team announced its starting lineup Saturday morning before the noon tip and it included Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has been dealing with a back injury, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has had a wrap on his hand but is without it on Saturday.
Dasan McCullough Walked, But Indiana Coming Up Short on NIL Money Not Only Reason Why
Dasan McCullough was the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana history, and he was part of a great family coming-home story. But in this new era of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, Indiana had to recruit him all over again after just one season. They couldn't win this time, and he's transferring to Oklahoma.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Alyssa Geary's Status for Morehead State Game
Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates forward Alyssa Geary's injury status ahead of the Morehead State game and talks about how needed the Hoosiers' 10-day game break was to get some "dinged up" players ready to go.
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Says Starting Forward Mason Gillis Back at Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis has missed the team's last three games with a back injury. Coach Matt Painter said Thursday that the starting forward returned to practice for the first time since his injury. Painter did not reveal Gillis' status for Saturday's game against Davidson...
Yahoo Sports
Cathedral beats Tech for City title, but game ends early: 'It’s embarrassing for everyone involved.'
Jason Delaney sat on a bench inside the visiting locker room Monday night at Tech with his head on his hands, eyes pointed toward the floor. This was the scene after Delaney’s top-seeded Cathedral team defeated second-seeded Tech , 80-64, for the City tournament championship. Instead of cutting down the nets and taking pictures with the trophy as is the normal protocol after a City championship, both teams — and fans — were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU star Cody Zeller on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as former IU basketball star Cody Zeller spent more than a half hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. Zeller and Guyton go back through Zeller’s basketball journey and discuss what he’s up to now. For a complete library of podcasts...
wamwamfm.com
Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools
Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm
The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
